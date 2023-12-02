FSU vs Louisville Live Stream: How to Watch ACC Championship for Free

The No. 15 ranked Louisville Cardinals (10-2, 7-1 in the ACC) and the No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 ACC) will meet in the ACC Championship on Saturday, December 2 at Bank of America Stadium.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

FSU vs Louisville Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch FSU vs Louisville live streaming on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to login and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch FSU vs Louisville live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to login and watch.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch FSU vs Louisville live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to login and watch.

ACC Championship 2023 Preview

Louisville saw its four-game winning streak snapped last week when it fell to the Kentucky Wildcats, 38-31, last weekend. Cardinals QB Jack Plummer went 24-33 for 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

Three turnovers cost the Cardinals late in the game, out they were out-scored 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Louisville amassed more than 400 total yards of offense and its defense held Kentucky to 83 yards rushing, but it wasn’t enough.

The Cardinals are averaging 33 points and 438.6 yards a game on offense this season. On the defensive side, Louisville is giving up 20 points and over 314 total yards per contest.

On the other side, the Seminoles are coming off a 24-15 win over the Florida Gators last week. Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker went 12-25 for 134 yards, while running back Trey Benson gave the offense most of its heft, rushing 19 times for 95 yards and three TDs.

FSU is putting up just under 31 points and 485 total yards of offense a game. Defensively, the Seminoles are allowing 20.6 points and 321.8 yards per game.

A win in this game would very likely give the Seminoles a berth in the College Football Playoffs, so Rodemaker, who is playing in place of injured starting QB Jordan Travis, will have to play a mistake-free game. The Seminoles are seeking their first ACC title since 2014.

The broadcast crew slated to call the game includes Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George.

Louisville vs Florida State: What They’re Saying

“It’s going to be one heck of a matchup. I have all the respect in the world for Louisville and who they are. You see the playmakers that they have, you see the coaching staff and the schemes. This is a very complete football team.” — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

“Without question, it’s a huge football game for us. We’re now in the national spotlight against an undefeated opponent, that has a great chance of making the playoff. For us, we’ve got to prove our value. We’ve got to go out there and you’ll make us a competitive game, give it our best shot, come ready to play, prove that we’re a capable team, and do it for four quarters. Anything can happen if you come prepared, and you play your best for four quarters. That’s what we want to try to do.” — Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm.