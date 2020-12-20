How to Watch Garth & Trisha Live 2020 Online Without Cable

Part of this year’s television holiday offerings is a virtual concert by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, airing Sunday, December 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Garth & Trisha Live! online for free:

‘Garth & Trisha Live!’ Preview

Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event (Preview)Celebrate the holiday season with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood when they return to CBS with a new one-hour concert special to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 20 (8:30-9:30 PM, live ET/8:00-9:00 PM, delayed PT). Only CBS 2020-12-17T23:20:43Z

Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event is the latest in a string of virtual concerts being put on this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This one features the musical stylings of married country music superstar couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

According to the CBS press release:

Following up on the success of their CBS concert special on April 1 of this year, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live by request from their home recording studio, Studio G, singing songs of the season for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays. Brooks will share details about how viewers can make song requests for the special on his weekly Facebook Live show, “Inside Studio G,” in the weeks leading up to the special. “Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.”

Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event was filmed without a live audience and minimal crew members who were adhering to social distancing guidelines and safety precautions.

Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event airs Sunday, December 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS.

