How to Watch Georgia vs Kent State Football

Coming off three consecutive blowout victories, No. 1 Georgia gets what should be another walkover on Saturday afternoon, as the Bulldogs host Kent State as 45-point favorites.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Kent State vs Georgia:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Kent State vs Georgia live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kent State vs Georgia live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kent State vs Georgia live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kent State vs Georgia live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kent State vs Georgia live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Kent State vs Georgia Preview

The match-up between the Golden Flashes of Kent State versus the Bulldogs of Georgia will most likely be a lopsided victory for the undefeated Dawgs. The line has Georgia favored by over six touchdowns, and Kent State head coach Sean Lewis knows this is going to be a difficult game.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his pre-game press conference (via Dawg Nation). “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”

He continued, “Their tight end No. 19, he’s a super-freak. He is an All-American and he’s not the only one. It is a galaxy collection of stars and talent all over the place. There are first-round draft picks everywhere. They just re-upped. The standard they have and the expectation they have because of the leadership of Coach Smart, the way they’ve developed their talent. I can’t wait to compete in that arena with them.”

However, even though Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows what a talented team he has, he said in his own press conference that he can’t let that go to his team’s heads.

“The worst thing that can happen to this team is to start believing what people say about them. The toughest job we have this week is trying to explain to everybody that Kent State’s a really good football team. I know you think I just sit up here and say that, but you turn the tape on, they’ve got a really, really good football team,” said Smart.

He added that his team needs to see this as an opportunity for growth, not an easy victory.

“It’s really about, does our team want to grow? And this is a week we need to have growth. We have to get better in a lot of spots,” Smart said. “You guys don’t get to see it from our perspective and the fans don’t get to see it in our perspective in terms of what we see on tape and how many mistakes we make, and how many guys we need to get better. We’re certainly going to need them to get better this week.”

The Kent State at Georgia game kicks off Saturday, September 24 at noon Eastern on the SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.