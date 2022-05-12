Heat vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Game 6 for Free

The Miami Heat will be looking to book a trip to the conference finals, while the Philadelphia 76ers will be attempting to stave off elimination when the two Eastern Conference foes hook up in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Heat vs 76ers online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Heat vs 76ers Game 6 Preview

The Miami Heat look to finish off the Philadelphia 76ers in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series Thursday night when the two foes meet in Game 6 in Philadelphia.

Each team has held serve at home in the series so far, with the Heat winning Games 1, 2 and 5 in Miami and the Sixers taking Games 3 and 4 on their home floor.

The Heat dominated almost all facets of the game on Tuesday, with a 120-85 win at home to push the Sixers to the brink of elimination.

The Heat connected on 13 of 33 shots from three-point range and shot 53.6 percent from the field in the win. They were the more physical team in the game, outrebounding the Sixers 46-36 and outscoring them 56-36 in the paint.

“They were just more physical,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said following the Game 5 loss. “We didn’t run anything. We didn’t run our stuff very well. We played at a snail’s pace … everything they did tonight was harder and better. Their stuff was better, their energy was better.”

All five Heat starters scored in double-figures, led by Jimmy Butler, who put up 23 points. Max Strus tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds and Victor Oladipo scored 13 points.

The Sixers were led by Joel Embiid who scored 17 points. The regular-season scoring champion continues to be hampered with a multitude of injuries including a facial fracture and a thumb injury. Sixers fans held their breath when Embiid was struck in the face with the ball during the game on Tuesday when the Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon was going after a loose ball, but the Sixers’ center returned to the game shortly after going down.

“He’s tough,” Rivers said of Embiid following Game 5. “I think he knew going into all this that there’s going to be a couple times when he gets hit in the face. It’s going to happen. … He got up and said he was fine, after a while.”

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Game 6 of this second-round series:

No. 1 Miami Heat

53-29, finished first in the Southeast Division; Top seed in the Eastern Conference

Beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round (4-1)

Forward Jimmy Butler leads the team in scoring this postseason with 28.3 points per game in nine contests played

Center Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.1 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game this postseason

Guard Tyler Herro is averaging 14.2 points per game this postseason

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers

51-31, finished second in the Atlantic Division

Defeated the Toronto Raptors in six games in the first round (4-2)

Center Joel Embiid leads the Sixers in scoring and rebounding this postseason with 24.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in nine contests played

Point guard Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.8 points per game this postseason

Guard James Harden is averaging 19.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game this postseason

Heat vs 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule