How to Watch Hornets vs Celtics Preseason Game Online

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets meet in NBA preseason action on Sunday, October 2.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally) and NBC Sports Boston (in the Celtics market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Hornets vs Celtics streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Hornets vs Celtics live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (local markets), NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Hornets vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC Sports Boston (local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Hornets vs Celtics live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBA TV and other live channels (Amazon Prime’s option is the cheapest for just NBA TV), and you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Hornets vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Hornets vs Celtics Preseason 2022 Preview

The Boston Celtics return to the court on Sunday for the first time since falling short in the NBA Finals in June.

“It starts over now,” Smart said via The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “That’s it. It’s a new year, which means all that [expletive] goes out the window and I’ve got to start over. I’ve got to prove myself again, like I’ve been doing for nine years straight. It’s nothing new.”

“So each year you can’t focus on what you did in the past,” Smart added. “That’s the past. Last season is over with. If you’re stuck in the past, results will represent that. I’m not trying to focus on what I did. I’m trying to focus on what I’m going to do.”

Boston returns a core of players from that title run with Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, and Al Horford. The Celtics also added free agent Blake Griffin plus Mfiondu Kabengele, who shined in the NBA Summer League.

“He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things,” Smart said about Griffin via The Boston Globe. “He’s a great professional. Last year he led the league in charges taken. For a guy that doesn’t play as much, that speaks volumes of what he does. He can affect the game not just with his offense, but defensively. So it’ll be a great pickup for us. It’s a great vet for some of these young guys to listen to and what he has to offer.”

Celtics veteran Malcolm Brogdon, who once played with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, calls this Boston squad “the most talented team” he’s been on. Brogdon made the comment on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition”.

Play

Malcolm Brogdon: Celtics are "the most talented team I've played with" | Early Edition Chris Forsberg joins Trenni Casey and Tom Giles on Arbella Early Edition to discuss Malcolm Brogdon's training camp comments, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's 1-on-1 battle and the possibility of Jay Larranaga returning to Boston CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/ – Follow us on… 2022-09-28T23:17:44Z

The Celtics have a few injuries with Luke Kornet out due to an ankle injury and Danilo Gallinari out due to an ACL tear, and Robert Williams III out due to a knee injury.

Charlotte comes into the season looking to improve on a 43-39 season last year. The Hornets have key players back in LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. P.J. Washington could be looked to take on more minutes with Miles Bridges gone due to off-court legal issues.

“One of the first things you find out in this league is every day is about who is ready, who is active, who is not going to be active, and then what do we have to do today to be prepared for tomorrow,” Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said via Sports Illustrated’s All Hornets. “So, when you play 82 games, you’re going to have injuries, you’re going to have guys out, COVID has been a big factor in all this, and you have to be adaptable in your thinking, making sure you have plan B, plan C with your playing groups, and this is really a similar situation to where it is part of coaching in this league.

“So, I feel like again I have a lot of guys that have been around in my staff with veteran coaches, and I think you just get used to the fact that there are the 11 guys that look good tonight and what gives us the best chance to win with these 11 guys,” Clifford added.

Charlotte also has a few injuries going into the preseason opener. Cody Martin has a knee injury, and Scottie Lewis is dealing with a leg fracture.