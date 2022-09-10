How to Buy UFC 279 PPV on ESPN Plus

UFC 279’s main event changed at the 11th hour when Tony Ferguson was added to the card to face Nate Diaz after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight. The 28-year-old is still on Saturday’s card, but his fight with Kevin Holland won’t garner anything close to the attention paid to the chaos Chimaev caused leading up to this altered show.

Ferguson’s original opponent, Jingliang Li, is now set to face off against Daniel Rodriguez. This is the hidden gem on a reshuffled card.

In the US, the UFC 279 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. Here’s how to buy it, with your options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+:

How to Buy UFC 279 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($99.99 value) and the UFC 279 PPV ($74.99 value) for $124.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 29 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 279 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($9.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 279 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 279 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

UFC 279 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 279

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 279 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN/ESPN+), prelims (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 279 Preview

To call Chimaev’s week eventful would be a gross understatement. He “damaged his reputation more in the last week than he could have if his scheduled fight with Diaz had gone forward and he were to somehow lose,” according to Dayne Fox of SB Nation’s Bloody Elbow.

Fox went on to describe how “Chimaev got into several scuffles with damn near anyone who wasn’t in his camp leading up to the event. Then, not only does he miss weight by a ridiculous amount, he doesn’t seem to care that he did.”

It’s hardly surprising Diaz has been less than complimentary about Chimaev in the aftermath of the weigh-in disaster, calling him a “little-leaguer,” per ESPN MMA:

"I'll never fight [Khamzat Chimaev] in [the Octagon], but I'll fight him right now if I could f—in' find his b—- a–." Nate Diaz shared some thoughts with @MeganOlivi after the changes to #UFC279 today 😬 pic.twitter.com/EiHQ0K5DLE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2022

For his part, Chimaev has sounded no less bullish about his chances of dominating in the Octagon against Holland. He made his intentions clear, per Danny Segura of MMA Junkie: “I don’t care, I want to smash everybody.”

Holland won’t be a soft target for Chimaev despite the latter’s confident defiance. Chimaev will be stepping into the cage with an experienced and gifted striker who boasts a 23-7 record.

While Holland is sure to test Chimaev’s rapid and ruthless start to life in the UFC, there’s also little to choose between Li and Rodriguez. A cursory look at the tale of the tape appears to show Li at a disadvantage, according to Sean Zerillo of the Action Network: “Moreover, he’ll have to face a man who weighed 8.5 pounds heavier than he did on Friday. Rodriguez is the naturally larger man (1 inch taller with a three-inch reach advantage), and that size differential could be more pronounced after their differing weight cuts.”

Zerillo also noted how Li lost to southpaw Keita Nakamura in 2015, a positive omen for left-handed hitter Rodriguez. ‘D-Rod’ is on a something of a roll, having won his last three bouts under the UFC banner, while Li is a complete fighter equally capable of landing a knockout, the way he did against Muslim Salikhov, as he is forcing Rodriguez to submit:

LI KNEW HE HAD THE FINISH 🤯 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/BZjcH2INen — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

The focus will remain on Diaz in the main event, but these two highly intriguing bouts highlight an undercard loaded enough to overshadow the featured fight.