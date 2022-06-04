How to Watch Italy vs Germany Today for Free in US

Italy and Germany meet in the UEFA Nations League soccer tournament on Saturday, June 4.

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Italy vs Germany online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Italy vs Germany live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Italy vs Germany Preview

Italy and Germany meet in the UEFA Nations League tournament on Saturday.

The 2020 UEFA Euro champions, Italy looks for a strong showing at the UEFA Nations League tournament after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Germany has a new look with new manager Hansi Flick. The Germans fell in the round of 16 in the Euro tournament last year.

“We are measuring up against the best,” Flick said via UEFA.com. “Looking at the European Championship, both teams [Italy and England] made it to the final. Competition is important for every single player, for the team. We are looking forward to it and will take it as we always do: looking for what we can achieve in this game and what we need to do in order to advance in our development, to get where we want to get.”

The Germans have experience in Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller. Germany also has up-and-coming players such as David Raum and Kai Havertz.

“There are six or seven players [who have graduated from the Under-21 side] who have played with us and have permanent positions in the squad,” Flick said via UEFA.com. “Whether it is Nico Schlotterbeck or Jamal Musiala or Karim Adeyemi, they bring a refreshing vibe to the team, they carry with them a new spirit. There is a naturalness about the way that they play football, which I like very much.”

Italy has been in transition with Alessandro Bastoni taking the place of former captain Giorgio Chiellni. Sandro Tonali, who plays for AC Milan, is one of the notable players on the Italian squad.

“It takes time, we can’t just invent new players straight away, we knew it was going to be a tough process,” Italy head coach Roberto Mancini said about the rebuild via Football Italia. “It’s going to be a total reset, many of the players have already left and weren’t in any shape to play four games, it would’ve just created even more problems in September.”

“The reset is from now, not September. That doesn’t mean those we see today won’t also be here in future, but the new era begins,” Mancini added. “The focus remains the same, finding players with quality and pace, it’s just that while [Marco] Verratti and Jorginho play for top-level European clubs, these new faces don’t and so it will take a little more time.”

Italy comes into the match fresh off a 3-0 loss to Argentina Wednesday, June 1. The match was for the Finalissima, or grand final, of the the tournament between continental soccer federations UEFA and CONMEBOL.