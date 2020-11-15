Jaguars vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Green Bay Packers (6-2) will host the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) at Lambeau Field Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Jacksonville and Green Bay

Jaguars vs Packers Preview

Life is not good for the Jags these days. Losers of seven straight, Jacksonville saw starting quarterback Gardner Minshew go down with a thumb injury several weeks ago, leaving them scrambling to find a suitable starter. Enter Jake Luton.

The rookie quarterback will be under center for the Jaguars for just the second time ever this week, and while he was fortunate to walk away with just one interception in his first career start last weekend, he still had a solid debut. Luton went 26-38 for 304 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his debut against the Texans last week. Now, he’s looking forward to competing at a legendary venue like Lambeau, even with no fans present to potentially leap into.

“It’s somewhere I’ve dreamed of playing,” Luton said about having the opportunity to play the Packers. “Lambeau Field is pretty historic, pretty awesome. It’d be real cool if it was rocking, a lot of people cheering against you. So, it’ll be a little different with it being empty, but I’m sure it’ll still be awesome.”

One area the Jaguars could gain some ground against Green Bay is in the running game. James Robinson has seen his carries go up in recent weeks. He’s averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and he’ll be facing a Packers defense that’s allowing 111 yards per game on the ground.

The Packers are two-touchdown favorites in this one, though, and with good reason. Green Bay has one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, putting up 31.6 points a game. They’ll be going up against a Jags unit that is currently ranked 31st in total defense in the NFL.

Davante Adams in particular should feast against rookie corner C.J. Henderson, who gave up a 77-yard touchdown to Will Fuller while also getting flagged for a 54-yard pass interference penalty last week.

The Pack just got done beating down a depleted San Francisco 49ers team last Thursday night, and the team’s veteran leader said that despite going up against one of the league’s worst this week, Green bay is not about to R-E-L-A-X too much.

“To be 6-2 right now with the injuries that we’ve had and the circumstances feels really good,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We’re not going to relax or get complacent though. We’ve got a tough road ahead of us and some big dreams down the line.”