Jazz vs Raptors Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Utah Jazz take on the Toronto Raptors in NBA preseason action on Sunday, October 2.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally) and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (in the Jazz market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jazz vs Raptors streaming live online:

Jazz vs Raptors Preseason 2022 Preview

Utah debuts its new-look squad in the preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Jazz have six players back from last year’s squad, surrounded by fresh faces. Utah also has a new head coach in Will Hardy. That’s a lot for a team that won 49 games last season, which bowed out in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.

“This team is going to be representative of this organization, and it’s going to be something that’s reflected with the fan base,” Hardy said via NBA.com. “I want a team that competes. … I want a team that cares about winning. I understand that there are individual aspects to playing at this level, but I want people that are solely focused on winning basketball games for the Utah Jazz.”

Jazz rookies Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Johnny Juzang, Walker Kessler could all make their debuts against the Raptors. The Jazz also added veteran Cody Zeller in the offseason.

A slew of new Jazz players came from trades. Nickeil Alexander-Walker Talen Horton-Tucker joined the Jazz via trade last season. Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro, and Jarred Vanderbilt joined the Jazz this offseason via a trade that send Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Stanley Johnson also arrived via a trade after a solid season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Saben Lee and Kelly Olynyk came via a trade with the Detroit Pistons. The Jazz also acquired Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Utah’s more familiar faces include Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Jared Butler, Rudy Gay. Udoka Azubuike could also be familiar to fans, but he hasn’t played much during the past two seasons due to injury.

“When I look at the roster, I think we’re a skilled offensive team,” Hardy said via NBA.com. “I think we have a lot of guys who can dribble, pass and shoot. … We have a lot of guys who can play in a lot of different spots on the floor.”

Toronto looks to keep going strong after a 48-win season last year as the franchise returned to its more recent glory. The Raptors had a down year in 2020-2021 with 27 wins.

There’s a different kind of roster tinkering going on north of the border with the Raptors. Toronto built a forward-heavy squad last season, and it worked out for them.

“I think you have to improve upon it,” Raptors Nick Nurse said via TSN. “There were a lot of positives. If you want to nitpick and look at negatives, you’d say they had a hard time guarding all of the big, strong huge centres in the league but I didn’t think that was that much of a problem. I loved the style, loved our versatility.”