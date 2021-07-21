How to Watch Jonas Brothers Olympics Special Online

As part of its 2021 Summer Olympics coverage, NBC is airing a special called “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.” It premieres Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers" online:

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers: First Look The Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic level. Join Joe, Kevin and Nick for some serious sibling rivalry on Olympic Dreams, airing Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on NBC.

This Olympics-themed one-hour special features the Jonas Brothers — Kevin, 33, Joe, 31, and Nick, 28 — “pursuing their Olympic dreams,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

For millennia, the Olympic Games have been the preeminent sporting competition and the ultimate test of athleticism. Only the world’s best have a chance to compete. For three brothers raised in Wycoff, N.J., becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal – pop superstardom. Now, after more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level. Joe, Kevin and Nick will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals – each other.

The former Olympians taking part in the special include Laurie Hernandez (Olympic gold medalist, gymnastics), Nastia Liukin (5x Olympic medalist, gymnastics), Sydney McLaughlin (world record holder, Olympic Hurdler, track & field), Sanya Richards-Ross (4x gold medalist, track & field) and Alise Willoughby (2x Olympian, silver medalist, BMX racing). The special will be hosted by Terry Crews and Rich Eisen.

In an E! News exclusive clip of the special, Nick can be heard saying, “For anything watching the Olympics at home this year and thinking to yourself, ‘I could do that,’ let me tell you something — you can’t.”

Nick also teases his oldest brother Kevin about his age, saying, “Let’s address the elephant in the room: There’s a bit of an age gap. You’re getting old. It happens. It’s natural. You shouldn’t feel ashamed of it. We can maybe take one of the hurdles away for you to make it even.”

But they are all still going to try their best. Kevin promised, “I think the competitive nature between the three of us is very high no matter what it is that we’re doing. We’re always out to win,” and Nick added, “Everything’s a competition in this family.”

“Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” premieres Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.