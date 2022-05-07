How to Watch Kentucky Derby Today for Free

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby features a wide-open field potentially a wet track.

The Kentucky Derby (6:57 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, while USA Network (Noon-2:30 p.m. ET) and NBC (2:30-7:30 p.m. ET) will also have coverage of Derby Day undercard races.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby live online

Kentucky Derby 2022 Preview

Horse racers in the Kentucky Derby could contend with rain and a wet rack much like their Kentucky Oaks counterparts did on Friday, May 6. The Kentucky Derby race starts with a strong chance of rain, which could taper off in the afternoon according to AccuWeather.

Besides weather being a potential equalizer, last year’s top finisher, Medina Spirit, had a banned substance and later died in December 2021. Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, can’t field a horse in the event for two years due to the banned substance violation.

Two of Baffert’s former horses, now trained by former assistant trainer Tim Yakteen, will now compete. Both Messier and Taiba could make a big showing at Churchill Downs.

“I wouldn’t say that I think that there’s any awkwardness there,” Yakteen said via The Associated Press’ Beth Harris. “I just feel really lucky and fortunate.”

“I was honored they had the confidence that I could continue to carry the torch,” Yakteen added via Harris.

Epicenter comes in as another contender. Trainer Steve Amussen, who has come up short in 23 previous Kentucky Derby races, looks to change that on Saturday. That includes a narrow loss by Nehro in 2011.

“I’ve said that I know what it feels like to think you’re going to win it while it’s running,” Amussen said via The Associated Press. “When it was running, I didn’t pick up visually Animal Kingdom coming. Watching the race at the one-eighth pole, I thought he [Nehro] was about to win the Derby, you know? So, I’ve had unbelievably thrilling moments without the trophy.”

Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, also comes in as a favorite. Brown notably will ride Zandon in the race.

“The horse is doing everything right,” Brown said via the Louisville Courier Journal’s Tim Sullivan. “It’s an exciting time for us to be bringing a horse in with this big a shot… It seems like everything is lining up right for this horse.”

Zozos could also make a run for first. Trained by Brad Cox, Zozos took second behind Epicenter in the Louisiana Derby. Cox, who has three horses in the race, has won the Kentucky Derby twice with.

“The thing with winning the Kentucky Derby is the thrill of victory and the excitement,” Cox said via WDRB’s Sterling Riggs. “You don’t feel like you won the Derby when you get a text message saying you won the Derby. You want to experience it. You want your horse to cross the wire first. You want to put the roses across your horse and walk into the winner’s circle. That’s what it’s all about.”

Tiz the Bomb might also sneak into contention. Trained by Kenneth McPeek, Tiz the Bomb won its past two races.

Saturday’s race will mark the first Kentucky Derby since 2019 that features a full field of 20 horses plus a capacity crowd on hand to watch.