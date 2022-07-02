Lakers vs Heat Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Lakers have a familiar name on the court when the team’s summer league prospects tip-off the California Classic against the Miami Heat on Saturday, July 2.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Heat Summer League (California Classic) online:

Lakers vs Heat Summer League 2022 Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers prospect Shareef O’Neal looks to follow in the footsteps of his father, Shaquille O’Neal. The elder O’Neal helped led the Lakers to three-consecutive NBA titles in the early 2000s.

“I was literally born into this team,” Shareef O’Neal said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “My dad, Kobe [Bryant] won championships when I was born, and now it’s me putting on the Lakers gear and I was — it was crazy. I was speechless, kind of.”

O’Neal went undrafted after playing for UCLA and LSU in college. He’s not the only player on the Lakers roster hailing from a big-name basketball clan. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen, also got signed by the Lakers for the summer league.

“I think people come at me harder just because of who I am,” Pippen Jr. said per McMenamin. “But I think it goes for everyone. Everyone who has a name has a target on their back. I embrace it. I think it’s good to go in the gyms and everyone wants to get my best. So, it’s fun for me.”

Pippen Jr. also talked about that sons of NBA players fall into a unique group in their pursuit of pro basketball.

“I would definitely say there’s a different type of camaraderie for guys whose dads played in the NBA,” Pippen Jr. said via McMenamin. “Because going through this whole process since we were little kids, there’s always a different type of pressure on us, I would say. A different type of expectation. So I tip my hat to all those guys, because playing this game when your father is so-and-so is a different type of pressure to play at.”

Miami also has a big-name sounding player on its summer league squad — Nikola Jovic. The 19-year-old prospect isn’t to be mistaken for the Denver Nugget star Nikola Jokic yet, but Heat’s first-round pick looks to carve a name for himself in the NBA.

Nikola Jovic is really a guard in a big man’s body pic.twitter.com/uoZ6A3EmxB — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 26, 2022

“I think right now they’re still looking to see where I’m the best at,” Jovic said via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’m still trying to find a perfect fit for me. So it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

“Some of the games I’ll show what I can do and they’ll know exactly where to put me,” Jovic added. “So right now, we’re just experimenting a little bit.”

Lakers Players and Previous Schools

Pariss Bass, Detroit Mercy

Vitto Brown, Wisconsin

Max Christie, Michigan State

R.J. Cole, UConn

Jay Huff, Virginia

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Javante McCoy, Boston University

Shareef O’Neal, LSU

Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Cole Swider, Syracuse

Fabian White Jr., Houston

Heat Players and Previous Schools

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure

Kyle Allman Jr., Paris Basketball

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Haywood Highsmith, Wheeling

Nikola Jovic, Mega Basket

Mychal Mulder, Kentucky

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

Javonte Smart, LSU

Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown