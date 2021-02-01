How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing’ Online

There’s a new Love & Hip Hop special called “It’s a Love Thing” featuring Remy Ma and Papoose, among other popular couples, premiering Monday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing streaming online for free:

‘Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing’ Preview

Remy Ma & Papoose on ‘Love & Hip-Hop: It’s a Love Thing' specialRemy Ma & Papoose discuss the upcoming VH1 special, “Love & Hip-Hop: It’s a Love Thing,” which features many of the franchise’s most notable couples. The hip-hop couple also reveal they’re working on an advice book for relationships. (Jan. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress Website: https://apnews.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP Facebook: https://facebook.com/APNews Google+: https://plus.google.com/115892241801867723374 Instagram:… 2021-01-31T23:48:25Z

In this new Love & Hip Hop special, comedian Chris Spencer and his wife Vanessa Rodriguez-Spencer take a look back at “the greatest love stories in Love & Hip Hop history as couples talk about their relationships and play revealing games,” according to VH1’s press release.

The premiere episode features a “couples-only, sexy date night bringing together beloved couples from Love & Hip Hop detailing how they first met and what makes their relationships tick.”

In a sneak preview for the Associated Press, Remy Ma and Papoose talk about what viewers can expect from the new special.

“It really was one of the more fun things that we’ve done from home,” said Ma. “Something that when people see it, I think they’re gonna leave it wanting to be up on to their loved one.”

Remy Ma & Papoose Reflect On Their Marriage In 'Love & Hip Hop: It's A Love Thing'"Love & Hip Hop" favourites Remy Ma and Papoose join other popular couples from the franchise for "Love & Hip Hop: It's a Love Thing" where they reminisce about some of their favourite moments from the series. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, open up about documenting their wedding for the show… 2021-02-01T18:22:51Z

“My favorite part … is our wedding clips,” said Papoose. “The most memorable moments I had on that show was them documenting our wedding because due to circumstances beyond our control, we weren’t able to have our big wedding, so the fact that we were able to do it in front of the world for everybody to see on television was a blessing, man. I will never forget those episodes.”

“Our wedding was the first wedding that I’ve ever been to and since then we’ve been to so many of our friends’ weddings,” said Ma, saying that people call them asking for marriage advice because they’ve been together for almost 13 years.

Entertainment Tonight also had some clips of the special where the couples sit and talk about their favorite moments from over the years. The trailer for the special also teases “Join your favorite Love & Hip Hop couples and friends for a date night so grown, so sexy it’ll end with a bang.” It looks like a lot of fun.

Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing airs Monday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.