Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Celebrate America’s Independence Day with the 2022 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, airing Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular live online:

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2022 Preview

For the 45th year in a row, NBC is airing the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular to celebrate the United States’ Independence Day with “its world-renowned fireworks display and a cracking lineup of musical mega-stars,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

Chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore will light up the stage in advance of Macy’s iconic fireworks display on the canvas of New York City’s summer skyline. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will unite for a special performance. Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also take the stage. In addition, celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will join the evening. Each year, as part of NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks broadcast, everyday heroes and celebrity guests share their inspirational stories about what it means to live in the United States in a series of segments called “The American Spirit.” This year Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova and Wolfgang Puck will participate. The signature jaw-dropping pyrotechnic salute to America will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators live and on television from coast to coast. This year’s revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between 23rd Street and 42nd Street on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City. An annual New York City tradition since 1976, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks continues to delight millions of spectators with its high-flying multi-sensory experience. The 46th edition of Macy’s Fireworks is conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza. The 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes. New shape effects that will wow spectators include tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces. This year’s design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute. A third of the total shells in this year’s show will showcase multiple effects bringing more pyrotechnic firepower to the festivities that will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layered presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge. No Macy’s Fireworks show would be complete without a dazzling tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy’s Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” sung by Joaquina Kalukango, the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical “Paradise Square,” thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

Hosted by “Today” anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer for the second year in a row, this year’s event will also feature “a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers” by broadcasitng a special live audio description on the “on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works.” This year’s broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals and performances.

The 2022 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular airs Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.