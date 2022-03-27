How to Watch Michigan vs Quinnipiac Hockey Live Online

Michigan meets Quinnipiac for a spot in the Frozen Four on Sunday, March 25.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Quinnipiac online (with all of these options, you’ll be able to watch every remaining NCAA tournament game, which are on ESPNU or ESPN2):

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs Quinnipiac live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Michigan vs Quinnipiac live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, and ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan vs Quinnipiac live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan vs Quinnipiac live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Michigan vs Quinnipiac Preview

Michigan’s NHL Draft pick-laden squad looks to punch its ticket to the Frozen Four but will need to get past Quinnipiac first.

The Bobcats (32-6-3) won’t an easy for the Wolverines. Quinnipiac knocked out last year’s NCAA runner-up St. Cloud State 5-4 on March 25.

Brendan Less, Michael Lombardi, Ethan do Jong, and Jayden Lee all scored goals for the Bobcats. They staved off a three-goal second period by the Huskies.

“More than likely they were better than us tonight, especially that second period. They were all over us,” Quinnipiac head coach Pecknold said according to Michael Fornabaio of the New Haven Register. “We haven’t had those kinds of issues all season long, and we’ve played some good teams.”

“It was probably one our worst games of the year, but we found a way. In some respects that’s the mark of a good team,” Pecknold added per Fornabaio.

Bobcats players know they’ll need an even stronger showing on Sunday against the Wolverines, which boast 12 NHL draft picks. That list includes defensemen Ethan Edwards and Luke Hughes, who went to the New Jersey Devils in the past two drafts. Offensively, the Wolverines have first-round picks in Matt Beniers for Seattle, Johnny Beecher for Boston, Bendan Brisson for Vegas, Kent Johnson for Columbus, and Mackie Samosevich for Florida. Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo got picked by the Buffalo Sabers in 2019.

“If you’re going to pick off a team like the University of Michigan, things have to go your way,” American International head coach Eric Lang said of the Wolverines per Ryan Ford of the Detroit Free Press. “You know that they’re going to have to miss some net. We’re going to have to limit the power plays we give them. There’s a script that it takes. You give those guys an early power play on a fresh sheet of ice, they’re going to make you pay.”

Michigan got past American International 5-3 on March 25 to advance. Brisson, Edwards, Beniers, Dylan Duke, and Garrett Van Wyhe all scored goals for the Wolverines. Portillo stopped 29 shots.

“Our approach is the same as it was the last couple games that we played in he playoffs,” Beniers said on the ESPN U broadcast via MLive.com. “We just got to play our game. It wasn’t as much focusing on what they do. It was more on what we do and how we play. I think we did a pretty good job.”