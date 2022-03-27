How to Watch Minnesota vs WMU Hockey Live Online

Minnesota and Western Michigan meet for a spot in the Frozen Four on Sunday, March 25.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Western Michigan vs Minnesota online (with all of these options, you’ll be able to watch every remaining NCAA tournament game, which are on ESPNU or ESPN2):

Western Michigan vs Minnesota Preview

Minnesota (25-12-0) and Western Michigan (26-11-1) will vie for a spot in the Frozen Four on Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Golden Gophers eliminated defending national champion UMass 4-3 in overtime on Friday, March 25. Ben Meyers scored the game-winner for the Gophers.

“I thought our team just had a great attitude the whole game. We felt if we did the right things, we could still come back and win this thing. We just kind of said in the locker room if we’re going to lose, let’s lay it all out there. Nothing to save it for,” Meyers said according to Fox 9’s Jeff Wald.

Ryan Johnson and Tristan Broz helped the Gophers overtime two-score deficits with goals, and Matthew Knies tied for the Gophers 3-3 in the third period. Gophers goalie Justen Close stopped 20 shots.

“We walked into exactly what we knew we were getting. What a well-coached hockey team that is, and they played with great grit and determination and structure. I’m really proud of our group, because we battled tonight,” Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said per Wald. “The only way you beat UMass is you’ve got to match that grit. We like a little prettier hockey, but we’ve got to learn to win games like that.”

Western Michigan also needed overtime in a 2-1 win over Northeastern on Friday. The Broncos won it on Luke Grainger’s goal. Cole Gallant scored the first goal for WMU in the opening period before Northeastern’s Aidan McDonough tied it up 1-1.

“We are very excited, but we’re not done yet,” Grainger said per Ryan Ford of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re trying to make some more history here and give our program a good look and it is a really good program.”

WMU netted its first-ever NCAA tournament win in the victory. The Broncos lost all of their previous five appearances. Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler, who once played for WMU, expressed the significance of his team’s opportunity.

“Well, for me, it’s personal since I played there and really have always cared about Bronco Hockey, it’s a really special place,” Ferschweiler said per Ford. “It’s always had a place in my heart.”