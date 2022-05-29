Monaco Grand Prix 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

After winning in Catalunya, Max Verstappen looks to further solidify his lead in the standings in one glamour races of the F1 circuit over on the streets of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix 2022 Preview

Monaco is arguably one of the most popular stops in the F1 circuit and it can prove to be pivotal in the championship race.

For Charles Leclerc, his race took a drastic turn when his Ferrari began to have some power issues in Spain last week. In order to turn things around in the Principality, Leclerc is showing his dominance in the early trials as he earned the pole. This qualifier ended dramatically as Sergio Pérez crashed and Carlos Sainz swerved into him on their finals laps.

Trying to match Leclerc’s superb lap at the start of Q3, Perez slid into the barriers at the Portier right-hander before Sainz, in the other Ferrari, then came round the corner and hit his rival.

Despite hitting Pérez, Sainz is set to join his teammate on the front row of the starting grid. The Spaniard lamented the late yellow flags when coming round the corner at Portier, where he slammed on the brakes but couldn’t avoid the Red Bull car.

With all this emerging, the real news comes from Max Vertappen’s garage. The reigning Formula 1 champion was unable to equal Pérez throughout the day. With this performance, Verstappen could end up giving the lead back to Leclerc after taking it away from him just a week ago in Spain.

One of the biggest disappointments of the season continues to be the performance of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion ended up in eighth in qualifying. This was about where the team expected to be after struggling due to bouncing on Friday while lacking a great deal of pace on Saturday. Russell hooked up what seemed to be a superb lap but was still beaten by the still not fully fit Lando Norris, who despite all that is still able to obtain some important results up to now.

Hamilton’s teammate, George Russell, also now finished ahead of Hamilton in the last five races, also now leads the seven-time champion in the Mercedes qualifying head-to-heads up to this point in the year.