Where to Watch Montana vs Idaho State Football Game Today

Montana faces Idaho State in Big Sky Conference action on Saturday, October 1 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Montana vs Idaho State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Montana vs Idaho State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Montana vs Idaho State Preview

Second-ranked Montana (4-0) looks to keep rolling on Saturday against Idaho State (0-4).

The Grizzlies rolled past their first four opponents by a combined score of 171-37. Only South Dakota lost by fewer than 30 points in a 24-7 defeat.

“I’m sure we’ll be favored in the game, but we need to be aware that there are a lot of people who have been favored in games this year and got beat,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said about Idaho State via 406 MT Sports. “We aren’t going to get caught up in all that, so we’re going to be prepared like we always are and go down there and try to win the week and try to get to 2-0 [in conference play].”

New Montana starting QB Lucas Johnson has shown off a strong arm and running ability to start. #FCS

pic.twitter.com/aZ6lwihzXP — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) September 3, 2022

Seventh-year Griz quarterback Lucas Johnson has been tough for opponents to slow down all season. Johnson has 841 yards passing for 10 touchdowns versus one interception. He completes 69.4% of his passes, and he can take off running when need. Johnson is second on the team for rushing with 165 yards and four touchdowns.

“There’s nothing else but I’m just blessed,” Johnson said via Montana Sports’ Kyle Hansen. “To be able to play this long, not a lot of people have the opportunity to do so I’m just going to take advantage of every opportunity I got and not waste the experience.”

Idaho State, which has lost all its games by 15 or more points, has struggled on defense all season. Opponents average 39 points per game against the Bengals.

Offensively, Bengals quarterbacks Tyler Vander Waal and Hunter Hays have both seen time under center. Hays has 749 yards passing for three touchdowns versus three interceptions, and Vander Waal has 214 yards passing for two touchdowns versus an interception.

Now, Sagan Grounauer will take the reins after injuries to both Vander Waal and Hays. Grounauer went 6-12 for 52 yards during the first four games.

Montana hasn’t always come out of Pocatello’s Holt Arena unscathed. The Griz lost in 2003 and had close calls in 2009 and 2015, 406 MT Sports’ Lucas Semb noted.