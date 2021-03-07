How to Watch NBA 3-Point Contest 2021 Online Free

The NBA’s top sharpshooters will be out in force at the All-Star Game in Atlanta for the 3-point contest on Sunday.

The 3-point contest will take place after the Skills Challenge (around 7 p.m. ET) and be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream online for free. Note that with all of these options you can also watch the Skills Challenge (6:30 p.m. ET), All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET) and Dunk Contest (halftime of the All-Star Game), all of which are also on TNT:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBA 3-Point Contest 2021 Preview

The best shooters from beyond the arc will be on the court for the NBA 3-point contest during a condensed All-Star weekend in Atlanta on Sunday.

The notable names take part include former MVP Stephen Curry, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, as well as Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was expected to participate but will be replaced both in the 3-point contest and All-Star game by Jazz guard Mike Conley.

The NBA announced the change on Saturday. Conley is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 assists and shooting a career-high 42.2 percent from three-point range in 29 games this season.

Per a release from the NBA, for the second consecutive year, the 3-Point Contest will feature the “MTN DEW Zone” — two deep shot locations positioned equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent “wing” rack. Each of the two ball pedestals in the MTN DEW Zone is located 6 feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the “3-Ball.” Shots made with the green ball are worth three points.

In addition to the two shots in the MTN DEW Zone, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will have five main shooting locations – four racks containing four official NBA game balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points), as well as one special “all money ball” rack. Every ball on the all money ball rack, which each participant can place at any of the five traditional shooting locations, is worth two points.

Each competitor will have 70 seconds to shoot as many as the 27 balls as he can, with a maximum possible score of 40 points in a round. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round will win the 3-Point Contest.

Curry is the favorite to win with 4.8 3-pointers made per game, behind only injured Blazers star CJ McCollum. Joe Harris and Buddy Hield — who have won the past two 3-point contests — will not compete. LaVine and Mitchell have a chance to become the first players to win both the Slam Dunk Contest and 3-point Contest.

Odds to win 3-point Contest

Stephen Curry +195

Zach LaVine +390

Donovan Mitchell +550

Jaylen Brown +650

Jayson Tatum +650