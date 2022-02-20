Where to Watch NBA All Star Game Online for Free

LeBron James returns home to captain his fifth-consecutive All-Star squad this Sunday when his team takes on Kevin Durant’s team in the first NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio in twenty-five years.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TNT is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle, either of which can be included with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Rising Stars live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Rising Stars live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Note: No free trial included

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Rising Stars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

2022 NBA All-Star Game Preview

The NBA All-Star Game returns to Cleveland this Sunday night and will feature Team LeBron vs. Team Durant for the second straight year. LeBron James will be looking to lead his squad of All-Stars to a fifth consecutive win in the mid-season showcase.

The James-captained teams have won all four of the contests held since the NBA implemented the new format in 2018. The two players that finish with the most fan votes in each conference are named captains and hold a draft to select their team of All-Stars.

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant, 170-150, in last season’s All-Star Game in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will welcome back a full house for Cleveland’s first All-Star Game since 1997.

James, who will be playing in his 18th NBA All-Star Game, is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in his 19th professional season.

Durant will serve as team captain but won’t play in Sunday’s game due to a sprained MCL in his left knee that he continues to rehab. Prior to the injury that occurred on Jan. 15, the 12-time All-Star was averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

Here are some of the key storylines and a look at the rosters heading into Sunday:

LeBron James’ special All-Star homecoming

LeBron James will suit up for his 18th and maybe most special NBA All-Star appearance on Sunday. The three-time All-Star Game MVP returns to his native Cleveland, where he is sure to receive a ton of admiration for the years he spent helping propel the Cavaliers to the upper echelon of the league.

James was selected first overall by his hometown team in the 2003 NBA Draft and would lead them to the franchise’s first NBA title in 2016.

The 37-year-old James reflected on how he dreamed of moments like these when he was growing up, in the lead-up to Sunday’s contest. He was only 12-years-old when Cleveland last hosted the All-Star Game.

“I had so many dreams of being an All-Star when I was a kid,” said James. “To sit here 25 years later doing what I love to do, dreaming about what I love to do, believing in what I wanted to be, it’s just unbelievable. I mean, Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment. They got two All-Stars of their own in the game in D.G. and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they got another guy in the All-Star, and that’s me. It’s great, man.”

Battle of big men: MVP favorites Embiid, Jokic face-off

Sunday’s All-Star Game will be a showcase for two of the league’s top candidates for Most Valuable Player, as the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid matches up with the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic.

Embiid has been a force this season, leading the league in scoring at the All-Star break with 29.6 points per game, while also averaging 11.2 rebounds and a career-high 4.5 assists per contest.

“I don’t want to push for the whole thing, but the way I’ve been playing speaks for itself,” Embiid said Saturday in reply to a question regarding why he should be the NBA’s MVP this season.

Embiid finished runner-up in last season’s MVP voting to Jokic, who picked up right where he left off last season. The 27-year-old Serbian is averaging 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game this year.

Meet Team LeBron

Starters:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Reserves:

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers) *injured (will not play)

Meet Team Durant

Starters:

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Reserves:

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) *injured (will not play)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) *injured (will not play)