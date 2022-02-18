How to Watch NBA All Star Celebrity Game 2022 Online Free

Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo and Myles Garrett will be among the big names taking center stage to kick off the All-Star festivities in Cleveland on Friday night in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game online:

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022 Preview

The stars will be out — and on the court — to kick off the All-Star festivities in Cleveland Saturday night. Everyone from Machine Gun Kelly, to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and even the mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibb will be on the hardwood at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday.

Garrett is probably the most athletic player on either roster. The towering pass-rusher has shown off his skills on the court before, but was told to “retire” from basketball by the Browns’ brass.

“I feel it’s more like a Jordan retirement,” Garrett said at the time. “Now I got to go back to what I’m good at, what I usually do, playing football, rush the passer, stopping the run.

“But next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball, I might go play baseball, see if I can get on a team. But there’s more on the horizon right now [with football]. I got to get back to what my main focus is.”

Now Garrett gets a national audience to showcase his skills in front of a home crowd.

Garrett will be up against some stiff competition on Team Walton, which includes former MVP Quavo, who has racked up the stats every time he’s played in the game. Expect the Migos member to be in the mix for the MVP.

2022 All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter

Brittney Elena, host/actress/athlete/model

Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward

Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner

Nyjah Houston, Olympian/skateboarder

Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor

Quavo, rapper/recording artist

Ranveer Singh, actor

Alex Toussaint, Peloton instructor

Team Nique

Anuel AA, rapper

Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland

Kane Brown, singer/songwriter

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Booby Gibson, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard

Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author

Jack Harlow, rapper/recording artist

Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotters player

Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jumper