NFL Honors 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Hardware will be handed out on Thursday night as the top football players in the world assemble at YouTube Theater in California for the NFL Honors.

The show (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, and will also stream on ESPN+. Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NFL Honors show online:

A simulcast of the show (same broadcast that’s on TV) will be available on ESPN+:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 NFL Honors show live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets), ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Honors show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) and ESPN are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 NFL Honors show live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 NFL Honors show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Honors show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets), ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Honors show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

NFL Honors 2022 Preview

The NFL Honors have arrived and hardware will be handed out to the best in the business ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Despite an early exit from the playoffs, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to take home his second consecutive MVP at the event. He’s -400 to win the award, which would be the third fourth of his career.

NFL MVP odds

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) -400

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay) +500

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati) +1000

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis) +1600

Cooper Kupp (L.A. Rams) +2000

Josh Allen (Buffalo) +5000

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) +5000

It’s a much tighter race for Offensive Player of the Year, which will be between Rams receiving sensation Cooper Kupp and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Only two quarterbacks have won the award over the last six years. Both Taylor and Kupp are -110 to win.

Defensive Player of the Year also appears to be a lock for Steelers pass-rusher TJ Watt, who tied the all-time single-season sack record this season. He’s -350 to win the award, following by Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons (+200). While Parsons is unlikely to win that award, he’s a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Coach of the Year is a three-way race between Titans skipper Mike Vrabel (-185), Zac Taylor (+250) and Matt Lafleur (+350).

Here is a full list of awards that will be handed out on Thursday: