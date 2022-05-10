NHL Draft Lottery 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Sixteen NHL teams take a shot at the draft’s top two picks in the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 10.

The lottery (6:30 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

NHL Draft Lottery 2022 Preview

A year after losing the Stanley Cup Finals, the Montreal Canadiens enter the NHL Draft lottery with the best chances to land the No. 1 pick.

The Canadiens, which own a league-worst record of 22-49-11, has an 18.5% chance nabbing the top pick. Arizona (25-50-7) follows right behind at 13.5%, and the expansion Seattle Kraken (27-49-6) have an 11.5% chance.

Despite being one of the NHL’s oldest and most successful franchises, the Canadiens have picked No. 1 five different times in franchise history according to SportsNet. The Arizona Coyotes haven’t ever owned the top pick in the draft.

“I have a priority list that sits in my desk and the numbers all the way from 1-10 says the draft, the draft, the draft, the draft,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong told the media via 12 News. “So we’re going to focus in on that right now. I’ve always said this from my first press conference, you stack one good player on the next good player on the next good player and soon enough you’re going to have a good team. And we’re going to try to do that through the draft.”

As for the Kraken, the NHL’s newest franchise didn’t become the Vegas Golden Knights 2.0 and go to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Kraken will keep building through its first NHL Draft instead.

NHL Teams in Draft Lottery & Percentage to Win

Montreal Canadiens 18.5% Arizona Coyotes 13.5% Seattle Kraken 11.5% Philadelphia Flyers 9.5% New Jersey Devils 8.5% Chicago Blackhawks 7.5% Ottawa Senators 6.5% Detroit Red Wings 6.0% Buffalo Sabres 5.0% Anaheim Ducks 3.5% San Jose Sharks 3.0% Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5% New York Islanders 2.0% Winnipeg Jets 1.5% Vancouver Canucks 0.5% Vegas Golden Knights 0.5%

Draft odds from ESPN and SportsNet