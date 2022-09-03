Notre Dame vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In what is surely the biggest game of college football’s opening weekend, No. 5 Notre Dame will take on No. 2 Ohio State Saturday in Columbus with early playoff implications on the line.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in a few markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials if you don’t have that.

Notre Dame vs Ohio State Preview

Play

Cam Heyward previews Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in Week 1 👀 Cam Heyward previews Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in Week 1 👀 #ESPN #Podcast #CFB ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-09-01T13:53:39Z

In the biggest marquee matchup of the first week of college football, No. 5-ranked Notre Dame is taking on No. 2-ranked Ohio State at the Horseshoe on Saturday night. Ohio State is favored by over two touchdowns, but Notre Dame is not going to be an easy victory. In fact, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said that point spread is just more motivation for his team.

“I’m going to write that down. You said 17 and a half points, right? We’ll use that in the team meeting today,” Freeman joked in his pre-game press conference. “It’s good to know. I haven’t paid much attention to the spread, but I remember that one time we were on College Gameday I said just keep making it go up and up.”

He also said in an interview with ESPN, “You have to build confidence into these young people. It can’t be the end of the world when they make a mistake … then what you do is you gotta truly build it in practice. You gotta make it so hard in practice, so difficult in practice that when they go out in a game, they have the utmost confidence.”

“I think for us, as a leader you always look for opportunities to motivate your guys to practice. There won’t be a lack of motivation for this game,” added Freeman.

In his own press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he’s excited for the historical significance of the game. These two teams have not met in a regular season matchup since 1996.

Day said (via Sports Illustrated):

When you think about what an opportunity this is for Saturday night, just getting Notre Dame and Ohio State together, first game of the year, 100th year anniversary of The Shoe, all of the things combined,” Day began. “What a great opportunity, and that’s what college football is all about is bringing people back and making it special. This is about our players. I talked to them the other day about when you grow up and you’re seven, eight, nine, 10 years old, and you watch a game on TV on Saturday night and then you wake up the next morning on Sunday and you’re playing in the back yard, and all of a sudden you’re taking on the personality of the guys who you watched the night before,” Day continued. “You could see a couple of them nod and I said ‘Well, that’s going to be you’. I try to remind guys that every year when we play in environments like this. That’s the opportunity that’s there. That’s why we’ve got to work so hard this week to be at competitive excellence on Saturday. (We are) working really hard to make sure that we’re prepared for this thing.

The Notre Dame at Ohio State game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.