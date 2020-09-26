Oklahoma vs K State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners football team will host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in each side’s Big 12 opener.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Kansas State vs Oklahoma online for free:

Kansas State vs Oklahoma Preview

The Sooners opened their 2020 campaign by trouncing the Missouri State Bears 48-0 at home on Sept. 12.

Highly touted freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler impressed in his debut, to the point that he didn’t see the field in the second half. He connected on 14 of 17 passes for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns without a turnover before giving way to backups Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris.

“I feel like I’ve earned a lot of trust from my guys on the team,” Rattler said after the win, according to The Associated Press. “Being the quarterback, you have to have that assertive leadership and bring certain qualities to you, and I feel like I’m still working on that, but doing a pretty good job with it.”

Last year, in head coach Chris Klieman’s first season at Kansas State, the unranked Wildcats stunned the then-No. 5 Sooners 48-41 at home in October.

“Very excited to get back on the field here this week against a good Kansas State football team, a program we’ve had a lot of respect for, for obviously a long time,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday, according to 247Sports. “And Coach Klieman obviously has done a tremendous job there in his first year and [is] a tremendous football coach, great staff around him and a lot of very talented football players on that team. So we know the kind of challenge that it’s going to be. Exciting game to get our Big 12 Conference schedule underway, and had a good bye week, feel good about our team progressing.”

The Wildcats will be in search of their first win of the season. In their first and only test, they succumbed to the Sun Belt Conference’s Arkansas State Red Wolves 35-31 at home after taking a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Kansas State won the turnover battle 2-0 but got outgained 489-374. The Red Wolves held the Wildcats to just 91 rushing yards on 39 carries.

“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted,” Klieman said, per AP. “We didn’t play particularly well. I know what the guys have gone through over the past month to five weeks trying to prepare to play, and we can’t make excuses.”

Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 17 of 29 passes for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“There are three or four (passes) that I can think of that were just inches off,” Thompson said, per AP, “or I missed a throw or misjudged on a ball and just couldn’t get on the same page there a couple times.”