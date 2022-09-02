How to Watch OU vs UTEP Game Online Without Cable

The Brent Venables Era at Oklahoma officially gets underway on Saturday when the No. 9 Sooners take on UTEP at OU Memorial Stadium.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UTEP at Oklahoma streaming live online:

OU vs UTEP Preview

Play

Brent Venables UTEP Press Conference Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables opens the season with his weekly press conference previewing the Sooners opener versus UTEP. 2022-08-30T17:59:49Z

After going 11-2 in the regular season in 2021-2022 and capping that off with a victory in the Alamo Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners are the heavy favorites in the season opener against the UTEP Miners.

In his pre-game press conference (via the UTEP Miners website), Miners head coach Dana Dimel said that playing against a top-10 team isn’t going to be easy, but he hopes his team can execute their brand of football.

“You’ve got a game against a preseason top-10 football team in a fun place to play. That’s what it is for us, an opportunity to go out and enjoy why you play these games, why you want to play these types of opponents. We want to go out and execute well our brand of football. We have quality enough caliber of players to play good in this atmosphere. So now we have to have really good preparation. They’re a difficult preparation because of the things they do on both sides of the football. They have great schemes, and we’re going to have to rise to the challenge,” said Dimel.

He added that they’ve got to go into the game with a nothing-too-lose attitude.

“Anytime you play a top-10 team like this and you’re a group of five team, that’s part of the mentality that you take. No one is expecting you to win the game, but if you can win the game, it would be a really big step for your program. So, you do go into it with a mentality of hey, if you can pull off a victory, it would be really big for us,” said Dimel.

In his own press conference, Sooners head coach Brent Venables said that they’re excited to get started with the season and they aren’t going to overlook UTEP.

“The excitement, the anticipation is real … got UTEP coming in here, as we’ve said all along, really it’s about us and a veteran team is comign in here from El Paso, but I really want to see our guys compete to the standards of Oklahoma football with uncommon effort and toughness, discipline, physicality, play the game the right way,” said Venables.

He added that he is particularly excited about how young the Oklahoma roster is.

“Excited to see a bunch of young guys we have. I believe it’s over 50 percent of our roster’s never been in a Sooner football game. That’s exciting to us … to get an opportunity to mold them and shape them and see them go compete for the first time imn this stadium is a really neat thing to be a part of” said the Oklahoma head coach.

The UTEP at Oklahoma game kicks off on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 Eastern time on FOX.