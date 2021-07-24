How to Watch Olympics Sailing in US

The best sailors in the world take aim at gold in Tokyo as the storied sport kicks off at the Olympics.

In the United States, Olympics sailing won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch the prelims and medal races for every event live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Olympics sailing online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Olympics Sailing Preview

Sailing has a storied history at the Olympics, becoming an official sport in 1900 and being in every Olympics since except one. There are a variety of events that the sailors compete in during the Olympics, including:

RS:X – Windsurfer (Men/Women)

Laser – One Person Dinghy (Men)

Laser Radial – One Person Dinghy (Women)

Finn – One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) (Men)

470 – Two Person Dinghy (Men/Women)

49er – Skiff (Men)

49er FX – Skiff (Women)

Nacra 17 Foiling – Mixed Multihull

Here is a description of how the events work, per the Olympics official site:

Each event consists of a series of races. Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on. The final race is called the medal race, for which points are doubled. Following the medal race, the individual or crew with the fewest total points is declared the winner. During races, boats navigate a course shaped like an enormous triangle, heading for the finish line after they contend with the wind from all three directions. They must pass marker buoys a certain number of times and in a predetermined order.

There will be over 350 competitors from 65 nations in Japan to participate in the sailing events.

“Like any Olympics, you’ve got to be ready for it all,” said Luther Carpenter, head coach of the US Sailing Team, per Scuttlebutt Sailing News. “We’ve been here for over a week and it’s been the same 6-11 knots [of wind] for our training each day. But [at the Test Event] in 2019, we had massive swells and waves for two or three weeks [at the same time of year], and we came home from that trip thinking that if you can’t deliver in heavy air and big waves, you’re not going to win. And so it’s kind of a cool venue in that regard and honestly I think a lot of us hope for a pretty wide palette of conditions. That would create medalists from this games who are complete sailors and who rose to meet all challenges.”

