How to Watch Olympics Wrestling in USA

Men’s and women’s Olympic wrestling returns on Saturday, July 31, and will continue through Saturday, August 7 at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

In the United States, much of the Olympics wrestling will be televised live across USA, Olympic Channel and CNBC, but not everything will be on TV, and some coverage may be tape delayed or share time with other sports.

Fortunately, you can also watch a live stream (or replay) of every mat for every event (men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman) at every weight class via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of every Olympics wrestling match online:

Olympics Wrestling Preview

Greco-Roman and Women will kick things off in July 31, with men’s events beginning the following day.

American Kyle Snyder won gold in the 97-kg freestyle in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Snyder also won world and NCAA championships in addition to his Olympic gold medal in the same year.

On the women’s side, Helen Maroulis of the United States won gold medal in the 53 kg five years ago. This year, she’ll be wrestling at 57 kg.

Here’s a look at the schedule for both men’s and women’s wrestling events:

SATURDAY, JULY 31:

10 p.m. ET: Elimination: Women’s 76kg, Greco-Roman 60kg & 130kg

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1:

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals – Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg; Women’s Freestyle 76 kg

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE) – Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg, Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg

MONDAY, AUGUST 2:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Wrestling Finals (LIVE): Greco-Roman 60kg Final, Greco-Roman 130kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final, Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal , Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Wrestling 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE): Greco-Roman 67kg, Greco-Roman 77kg , Greco-Roman 87kg , Greco-Roman 97kg , Women’s Freestyle 62kg , Women’s Freestyle 68kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. – Wrestling

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Wrestling Finals (LIVE): Greco-Roman 77kg Final, Greco-Roman 97kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final, Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals, Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Wrestling 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE); Greco-Roman 67kg Final; Greco-Roman 87kg Final; Women’s Freestyle 57kg; Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 86kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. – Wrestling

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.- Wrestling Finals (LIVE): Greco-Roman 67kg Final; Greco-Roman 87kg FinalWomen’s Freestyle 62g Final; Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals; Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals; Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.- Wrestling 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) – Women’s Freestyle 53kg, Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 74k, Men’s Freestyle 86kg, Men’s Freestyle 125kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. – Wrestling

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5:

2 a.m. – 3 a.m. – Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Wrestling – Competition

10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6:

2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. – Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Wrestling – Competition

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7: