Panthers vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Carolina Panthers will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts in preseason action on Sunday, August 15.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Colts:

Panthers vs Colts Preseason Preview

With Colts starter Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery, quarterback Jacob Eason will start against Carolina, and Sam Ehlinger will take over after that. Eason has taken the majority of first-team reps at practice, and the 2020 fourth-round pick will be the likely frontrunner to start should Wentz not be ready by Week 1.

“I don’t know exactly how much yet, but he’ll definitely play a lot more,” Reich said about Eason, per Colts.com. “We’ve talked about what rotation we want because I gotta consider all the guys. But he’ll definitely, we’ll get some of our starters out of there but he’ll still be in there just because he’s going to need those reps. I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

Reich also noted this week that the rookie Ehlinger has been looking impressive of late. “He can make plays with his feet, and he’s got good functional play strength,” Reich said about Ehlinger, via the team’s official website. “He gets inside there, he doesn’t go down easy. He’s a very sturdy guy. That’s something he’s gotta use to his advantage.”

On the other side, Panthers coach Matt Ruhle noted starting quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of the team’s starters won’t be playing against Indy.

“Most of our ones won’t play, it’ll be mainly our twos and threes that will play,” Rhule said, per The State. “There might be some ones that play, We’ll sit down tomorrow and finish sort of laying out the game plan of who’s healthy and who will play, but that’s why we didn’t really substitute the ones very much here. … This year’s different, we’re cutting down to 85 (players) on Tuesday, so I want to make sure that all 90 guys are healthy (and) have a chance to put it on tape, so we make the right appropriate decisions on who to keep.”

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback, and he will spilt reps with Will Grier. The competition between the two will be critical, as Ruhle has said he’s a not sure whether he’ll carry two of three quarterback on the 53-man roster.