How to Watch Patriots vs Chiefs Online Without Cable

Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes were set to face off for the first time ever on Sunday, but a positive COVID-19 test for Newton transformed the Week 4 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) and New England Patriots (2-1) into a Monday Night Football matchup.

Unlike other MNF games, this one will start at 7:05 p.m. ET and be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Chiefs online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Patriots vs Chiefs Preview

Bill Belichick has always excelled at taking away the other team’s best player, but when that player is Patrick Mahomes, that’s probably not possible. Still, Belichick is 2-1 in his career against Mahomes, so look for quite the chess match between Belichick and Andy Reid in this one.

The Chiefs catching a big time break with Newton being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday will be the primary storyline here.. A reinvigorated Cam has 714 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions over three games. He also has 35 rushes for 149 yards and four rushing scores, which is tops among quarterbacks, and now, Kansas City will be facing either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham.

Prior to Saturday’s news, though, Newton had high praise for his counterpart on the other side of the field prior to Sunday’s game. “It’s not like he’s just back there and it’s an arcade game,” Newton said about Mahomes. “Sometimes it looks like it, but he knows exactly what he’s doing and how he’s manipulating the defense. That’s the same thing that the Dan Marinos used to do. Obviously the Tom Bradys. The Aaron Rodgers. Those guys really have so much command of the offense that you dictate to the defense. That’s what he’s doing. He’s playing the game at a high level.”

For his part, Mahomes isn’t concerned about the Patriots’ quarterback situation. The fourth-year quarterback was quick to point out that while New England is a very different team without Tom Brady, that doesn’t matter much to him. This is mostly the same defense that has bested him two out of three times, and that’s where his focus lies.

“Yeah it’s going to be a little different in that sense,” Mahomes said. “But not for me. It’s still going to be that same defense that’s always ranked and it’s one of the top five defenses in the league and we understand thats going to be a great challenge for us.”

One key matchup to watch will be what the Patriots secondary does to contain Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Jonathan Jones, All-Pro Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty will have their work cut out for them, and they’ll have to stop Clyde Edwards-Helaire, as well.

The rookie running back is seventh in the league in rushing yards after three weeks, and he’s facing a Pats defense that has been particularly vulnerable against the run, allowing 122.3 yards a game, which is 19th in the NFL. In what will likely be one of the better games on the NFL slate this weekend, how well New England bottles up the run could be the key to it all.