Patriots vs Steelers Live Stream: Where to Watch Online for Free

The New England Patriots face an early-season, must-win game against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Patriots vs Steelers streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Steelers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Patriots vs Steelers Preview

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers meet for the first time since 1998 without quarterbacks named Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger playing.

Roethlisberger retired from the Steelers this year, and Mac Jones took the reins for the Patriots in 2021, a year after Brady’s departure for Tampa Bay. The stakes have changed, at least a little, too.

New England (0-1) enters the game in must-win situation to avoid dropping to 0-2. The Patriots haven’t fallen to 0-2 since 2001. In the past, the Patriots-Steelers matchup often meant a battle for high playoff seeding.

“We’ve had a great deal of urgency all week, and I think we understand the situation we’ve put ourselves in,” Patriots captain Matthew Slater said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “The last thing we want to do is come out and play the game like we did last week.”

Miami beat the Patriots last week 20-7, and the Patriots didn’t score until the third quarter. Jones threw for 213 yards and a touchdown versus an interception. The Patriots mustered 78 yards on the ground as a team, and the defense gave up 307 yards of total offense.

“It’s one week. This is a marathon,” Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said via ESPN. “Every game counts, but the big ones are in November and December. Not that we don’t want to win early on, because you always want to take care of business, but it’s a long season.”

“We have a chance to bounce back against a great Pittsburgh team. We’ll be ready to play,” Godchaux added.

Pittsburgh (1-0) entered the season in rebuild mode but found a way to win against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals to open the season. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell won it with a 53-yard field goal in a 23-20 victory.

New Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky didn’t light the world on fire either with just 192 yards passing and a touchdown. The Steelers didn’t dominate on the ground either with just 78 rushing as a team, and the Bengals torched the defense at times with 432 total yards of offense.

Pittsburg lost defensive star T.J. Watt to injury in the game. It doesn’t haven’t Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin too worried about his defensive unit though.

“You pivot,” Tomlin said on his coach’s show. “The reality is that the guys taking his place on the field is not going to be T.J. You’ve got to redistribute you strengths elsewhere.”