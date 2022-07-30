PSG vs Nantes Live Stream: How to Watch French Super Cup Online

Paris Saint-Germain takes on Coupe de France FC Nantes in the French Superior Cup on Sunday, July 31, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of PSG vs Nantes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Both channels are available in either the base package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch PSG vs Nantes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español.

Both the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle and “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle include beIn Sports. They don’t come with a free trial, but this is the cheapest long-term streaming service with beIN Sports, and you can get your first month for $21:

Get Sling TV

The “World Sports” package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

Get Sling TV World Sports

The “Best of Spanish” package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect. It costs $5 per month for the first month ($10 per month after that):

Get Sling TV Best of Spanish

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch PSG vs Nantes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

PSG vs Nantes Preview

PSG will debut Nordi Mukiele against FC Nantes on Sunday.

Mukiele signed with PSG, a Ligue 1 club, for a five-year contract on July 26. He left behind RB Leipzig after four seasons with the team.

Chelsea soccer club also pursued Mukiele, but Mukiele told French soccer publication L’Equipe, via 90min.com, that turned that club down.

More footage of @PSG_English landing in Israel for their match against @FCNantes Let’s go! 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Srk76UrTuS — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) July 29, 2022

“From the moment I had given my word to Luis Campos, at no time did I hesitate,” Mukiele told L’Equipe via 90min.com.

FC Nantes, won 1-0 over OGC Nice on July 5, has a new veteran face this year in Moussa Sissoko. The 32-year-old French soccer star signed with FC Nantes on July 1 after for Watford in the 2021-2022 season.

“They showed a real desire to see me join the club. That’s the most important thing. After that, I saw the club’s very good season last year, whether in Ligue 1 or in the Coupe de France, with a good squad and very good young players. Then, historically, Nantes is one of the great French clubs. It’s a mixture of all that which convinced me to sign here,” Sissoko told Ligue1.com.

Sissoko now has his eyes on helping FC Nantes win the French Superior Cup.

“It would be great! To come back to France and start with a trophy, my first, would be nice,” Sissoko said via Ligue1.com. “I may have played in a Champions League final in 2019, a Euro final in 2016 and a League Cup final in 2021, but I still haven’t had the chance to lift a trophy. Of course there is disappointment, but that’s part of the game.”

“I’ve processed all those finals. It’s not because I haven’t won a trophy that I feel bad today or that I feel a lack,” Sissoko added. “First of all, when I was a kid, my dream was to become a professional footballer and I managed to achieve it. The rest is just a bonus. But my career isn’t over, and if I can pick up a few trophies, it will be with pleasure.”