How to Watch PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI in US

Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh XI will clash at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, January 19.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best way to watch a live stream of the match if you’ve cut cable, but here’s a full rundown of all your options for watching PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI streaming online:

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI Preview

The primary draw here is the likelihood that this will be the final time Cristiano Ronaldo, who will lead Riyadh, and Lionel Messi, who heads the PSG lineup. While Messi is not yet confirmed to play, but the odds favor the recent World Cup winner suiting up.

The Riyadh XI is made up of all-stars from the Al Nassr and Al Hilal squads. In addition to Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, the Pro League’s high scorer, will play for the all-stars, as will Matheus Pereira and Luiz Gustavo. Messi also has plenty of star power on his side, as Neymar and France’s World Cup standout Kylian Mbappe will suit up with him.

Per CBS Sports, “This game was originally supposed to take place in early 2022 but PSG’s tour had to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. At that time, Messi played for PSG, but Ronaldo was still in Europe with Manchester United. However, the contracts signed for this tour remained valid which is why PSG were obliged to return as part of their latest visit to Qatar which has since hosted the FIFA World Cup which Messi won with Argentina.”

Those wondering how or why Ronaldo’s $215 contract with Al Nassr came into existence should look no further than financial opportunity.

“There are monetary opportunities for them,” football finance expert Neil Joyce told Reuters about the fiscal benefit having Ronaldo on the squad gives Saudi Arabia. “For sponsorship, suddenly showing the global brands that you can reach eight million fans, there’s some monetization that they could benefit from straight away on it. He’s got a heavy following around celebrities, TV, entertainment and pop music, so, there are content opportunities for Saudi Arabia to almost be a hub for TV and entertainment. Also to promote the country as a destination.”

Regardless, watching two of the sport’s legends square off in what could possibly be the final chapter in their legendary rivalry is an opportunity few football fans will want to pass up.

Here’s a look at the likely starting lineups for both teams:

Riyad All-Star predicted starting lineup: Mohammed Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan; Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca; Andre Carillo, Odion Ighalo, Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG predicted starting lineup: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler; Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr.