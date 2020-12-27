Rams vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance to clinch their first NFC West crown since 2016 as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Rams vs Seahawks online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Los Angeles, Seattle and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Los Angeles, Seattle and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Seattle

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Los Angeles. It is NOT available in Seattle

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Rams vs Seahawks Preview

The Seahawks have already clinched a playoff berth, but are seeking the NFC West title as they host the Rams on Sunday. The Rams got the best of the Seahawks in their first matchup back in mid-November, 23-16.

“This week is what all of that is all about, it’s to get to this point,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Being a championship opportunity, continuing to pose each game that we play as a championship opportunity so we’re practicing that mentality… This is another opportunity to demonstrate that we get it, and we know what we’re doing and philosophically we’re tight and connected, and that we can go outperform like we’re capable against a really great football team. So nothing changes.”

Seattle has won four of its last five, the last being a 20-15 victory against the Redskins last weekend. The matchup to watch will be between Seahawks Pro Bowl pass-catcher DK Metcalf and Rams shut-down corner Jalen Ramsey. Metcalf had just 4 catches for 28 yards in the first matchup, where he was followed by Ramsey for most of the game.

“He loves the matchups when they come like that, if it does in this game,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how they want to play us and all. But he’s got a great attitude about it. He knows that these are opportunities for him to get better, and he’s challenged by the really good players that he goes against, and he loves that.

“He’s developing a really wide range of skills that he can bring to our game, and against the guys we’re going against, he’s going to need every bit of it just to find some space. They’re really good and tough, so it’ll be a fun matchup to watch.”

While the Seahawks are eyeing a division crown, the Rams are trying to stay afloat and keep their playoff hopes alive. LA can clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a Chicago win or tie. However, they’ll have to bounce back from an unthinkable loss to the previously winless New York Jets last weekend.

“In all three phases, it wasn’t good enough,” McVay said after the loss. “This loss will demoralize us only as much as we allow it to. It’s going to be embarrassing. Sick to your stomach about it, but we do have two games left. … It’s very humbling, but we’re going to move forward. That’s all I know how to do.”

The Seahawks are a 1-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 47.5 points.