How to Watch Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona 2021 Online Without Cable

The 58th annual running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona kicks off Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s the TV schedule for the race in the United States (all times are ET):

NBC: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN: 4:30 – 8 p.m.

NBC Sports App: 8 – 11 p.m.

NBCSN: 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.

NBC Sports App: 3 – 6 a.m.

NBCSN: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

NBC: 2 – 4 p.m.

But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch the entire 24 Hours of Daytona live online for free:

Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona 2021 Preview

The 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona is slated to have a total of 50 cars competing this year. GTD has the highest number of entries by far, with twenty teams in the competition. LMP2 has 10, DPI has seven, the new LMP3 class also has seven and the GTLM class has six.

Heading into the annual celebration of season-opening events for the league, there is palpable excitement amongst drivers who have been itching to get back to action after a round year in 2020:

“Personally, I am really looking forward to the Rolex race weekend. More so than just about any other race weekend that I can remember. I can’t wait to compete in my first Michelin Pilot Challenge series race, and also drive in my 3rd consecutive Rolex 24 hour,” Ryan Hardwick said.

“This is a deep field of great entries, and a top-five is going to be a real challenge,” competitor Patrick Long added.

“I’m looking forward to being back here to race next weekend at the 24 hour race. Great job by the whole team to bring us back so we could do the qualifying race. The car was well prepared for this event. Now we have a few days where they can fully prepare the new car. I’m looking forward to getting back on track again. Hopefully we have a good result and finish well,” Klaus Bachler, who will also be competing, revealed.

Here’s a look at the planned events for the weekend, including an estimated schedule for Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday:

8:30 am, Garages Open

9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Motorsports Hall of Fame open in Daytona Ticket and Tours Building

10:30 am, Yellow Line Lot 1 Tram & Purple Line Infield Shuttle Bus – Open (24 hours)

11:00 am, UNOH Fanzone Open

11:00 am – 10:00 pm, Rolex 24 Displays Open

1:00 pm, Frontstretch Gates Open

2:10 pm – 3:15 pm, Rolex 24 – Pre-Race Ceremonies and Formation Laps

3:40 pm, START – 59th 24 Rolex At Daytona Green Flag

Sunday: