How to Watch Samford vs Citadel Football 2022

Undefeated thus far in FCS play, No. 13 Samford takes on The Citadel in Charleston on Saturday afternoon.

Samford vs The Citadel Preview

It’s a battle for bulldog supremacy when the Citadel takes on Samford in week nine of the college football season. In the history of the series between the two bulldog teams, Samford holds an 8-6 edge, though they are on a three-year winning streak in the series.

In his pre-game press conference, Samford head coach Chris Hatcher praised his team’s road victory last week against Eastern Tennessee State.

“Exicted about our road win last week. We’re continuing to find a way to win games. We won that one differently than we won the previous games, so it’s good to see that we can win games in differnet ways right now. So from that side, it was a positive,” said Hatcher, adding, “Defensively, I thought we had to go into the game stopping the run, that was a big concern for us. We did that, but we gave up a lot of big plays in the passing game due to their quarterback scrambling and we had some coverage busts back there that we gotta clean up.

“Offensively, up to date that’s the best we played. … Up until this game, we’ve just been very inconsistent. We’ll have spurts where we look like a milion bucks and then we’ll have spurts where we can’t get a first down. This was just the most consistent performance we’ve had up to this point. Each week’s different and we’ve kind of been on a roller coaster offensively this season. Hopefully this is a sign that we’ll lock in and be very efficient as we move forward through the latter part of the season.”

Hatcher also said of the game they’re looking at this week against the Citadel that they’re going to have their work cut out for them.

“We’re looking forward to another opportunity [for a win] versus the Citadel this upcoming Saturday,” said Hatcher, adding, “The Citadel has a great environment with their cadets and they always have a good crowd. Again, as you go into a game like this, they’re an option based offense. They don’t play with very much tempo, they control the clock and their goal is to get three and a half yards every play, so we have to do a good job of putting them in long-yardage situations and keeping them behind the chains, limiting the explosive play.”

The Samford vs The Citadel game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.