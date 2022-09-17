How to Watch Butler vs SDSU Football Game Today

South Dakota State takes on Butler in FCS non-conference action on Saturday, September 17.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on MidcoSN.

Butler vs SDSU Preview

South Dakota State (1-1) returned to its winning ways last week after falling short against Iowa in the season opener.

Now, the Jackrabbits face a Butler team that comes into Brookings with a 2-0 record for the season. Butler opened the season with a win over St. Thomas University (Florida) 31-26 on September 3 followed by a 45-10 rout of Taylor on September 10.

The Bulldogs haven’t faced an FCS team yet this season, nor have they faced a team the caliber of the Jackrabbits. SDSU pushed Iowa to the brink in their season opener, which would have easily made for one of the biggest FCS-FBS upsets of the season.

Iowa prevailed 7-3 with two safeties, and the Hawkeyes’ elite defense contained a high-octane Jackrabbits’ offense. The Jackrabbits came into that game expecting to pull the upset, which was only first among the team’s many goals. This year’s SDSU squad has FCS national title aspirations after coming up short in the 2021 spring title game and falling short in the FCS semifinals for the fall season.

SDSU looked much more like itself against California-Davis, putting up 24 points, but the Jackrabbits had to squeak out a tight victory, 24-22. A Big Sky Conference team, UC-Davis plays in one of the toughest leagues in the FCS, and the Aggies opened the season with a Pac-12 Conference team in California.

Butler plays in the Pioneer League, a non-scholarship conference, and the winner of the conference seldom goes far in the FCS playoffs. The Bulldogs will need to find a way to slow down the Jackrabbits biggest playmakers in running back Isaiah Davis and wide receiver Jaxon Janke.

Davis has 162 yards rushing on 43 carries thus far, and he can make plays out of the backfield. He has three catches for 33 yards this season.

Janke leads the Jackrabbits receivers with five receptions for 60 yards, an average of 12 yards per catch. His brother, Jadon, is also a playmaking threat with an average of 11 yards per catch.

𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝘿𝘼𝙒𝙂𝙎 up front getting it done!! 😤💪#ButlerWay pic.twitter.com/mPZ97nrKdP — Butler Football (@ButlerUFootball) September 12, 2022

Butler developed confidence on offense with two big performances against smaller schools in recent weeks. Bulldogs quarterback Bret Bushka has 426 yards passing and five touchdowns versus two interceptions. He also has 140 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs will need to find a way to handle the Jackrabbits defense, which shutdown a Big Ten Conference team in Iowa. Plus, the Bulldogs will have to deal with a tough road crowd of more than 10,000 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.