Seahawks vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Russell Wilson and Josh Allen will take center stage when the Seattle Seahawks (6-1) head to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills (6-2).

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Seahawks vs Bills Preview

This matchup has all the makings to be one of the year’s better games. Wilson and the Seahawks boast the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 34.3 points a game while also netting 414.2 yards per contest. Conversely, the Seahawks also have the worst defense in football at present, giving up a whopping 460 total yards a game and 28.4 points a game, so Pete Carroll’s crew has absolutely done it with offense this season.

They’ll be getting one of their best defenders back in time for this game, however. Safety Jamal Adams returns for the first time in a month, and he’ll give this secondary a big-time boost, which they’ll need against the likes of Stefon Diggs and Josh Brown.



“We won’t limit him at all,” Carroll said about Adams. “He took everything this week … He reported coming off the rehab really fit, so he looked great this week. He was flying. I don’t see any reason to restrict him at all … He’s just a fireball. He’s got so much juice to him. He plays at such a high level, and it translates to other guys in giving them confidence, and he’ll pick guys up after good plays, after bad plays, he’s just got such a positive effect that he’s a big factor.”

Injuries could wind up playing a big part in who wins this one, though. The Bills will have several key players missing: center Mitch Morse, linebacker Matt Milano, running backs Taiwan Jones and T.J. Yeldon and cornerback Josh Norman are all out against Seattle. The Seahawks will be without their top two running backs, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, leaving the running game in the hands of Wilson, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer.

They’ll be facing a Bills defense that is giving up 24.9 points and 358 yards through the air per game, so Wilson will have plenty of chances.

The Bills have won two straight, and they’re coming off a 24-21 win against the Patriots last week. Now that they’re in sole possession of first place in the AFC East, Buffalo can ill afford to get lax against one of their toughest opponents to date. Allen isn’t too worried about that.

“I always feel like whenever we’re on the field, we can compete with anybody,” Allen said this week. “That’s been my attitude since Day 1, but we understand how well the Seahawks are playing and how well Russell Wilson is playing. We’ve got no small task this coming week, they’re top in a lot of statistical categories on the offensive side of the ball — we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing our part and keeping them off the field as much as possible.”