How to Watch South Carolina vs Creighton Women’s Basketball Online

South Carolina and Creighton meet in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 27.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of South Carolina vs Creighton online:

South Carolina vs Creighton Preview

South Carolina (32-2) looks to get back to the Final Four while Creighton (23-9) looks to spoil a stellar season by the Gamecocks.

“I would just say, we have players who make plays,” Creighton sophomore Morgan Maly said according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

Creighton will need to make plays in droves in order upset the women’s basketball juggernaut that is South Carolina. McKewon noted that Creighton’s motion offense gives the Bluejays a chance to score points against the Gamecocks.

“Once you start to build that chemistry,” Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao said per McKewon, “you kind of know who is going to back cut, who is going to curl, who is going to bump and pop, and who you want to bump and pop.”

Defensively, the Bluejays will have their hands full with Aliyah Boston. She posted 28 points and 22 rebounds the last time out against North Carolina. Boston averages 16.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

“If you look at the games that we’ve played, the big games that we’ve played, she’s been dominant,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said per ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. “She has goals in mind. Obviously, the big goal is to win a national championship. That’s what she’s been talking about. That’s what that whole group has been talking about.”

“She has goals and wanted to win a National Player of the Year,” Staley added per Adelson. “And some people can have those goals and not deliver and have people guessing as to what it is. She goes out there and performs. There’s nobody that has performed at the highest level against the best competition in our country consistently all season long, and I think she wants it.”

The challenges for Creighton don’t end with Boston. Destanni Henderson averages 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. Zia Cooke posts 11 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per night. Laeticia Amihere averages 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per contest.

South Carolina beat UNC 69-61 on March 25 to reach the Elite Eight. The Gamecocks have been almost unstoppable this season with the only two losses coming against Kentucky on March 6 and Missouri on Dec. 30, 2021, by a basket each time.

Creighton made plenty of noise as a No. 10 seed up to this point. The Bluejays beat Iowa State 76-68 on March 25 after stunning No. 2 seed Iowa 64-62 on March 20.

Emma Ronsiek leads the Bluejays in scoring with 14.3 points per game. She also averages 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per night.

Lauren Jensen averages 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and two assists per contest. Maly posts 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.