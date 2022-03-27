How to Watch Stanford vs Texas Women’s Basketball Online Free

The defending national champion Stanford Cardinal are knocking on the door of another Final Four but will have to get past Texas on Sunday at Spokane Arena in Washington.

Stanford vs Texas Preview

Stanford is hungry for back-to-back national titles but Texas is standing in the way of the Cardinal conquest. Stanford knocked off Maryland in the Sweet 16 to advance, with three players scoring in double figures. Lexie Hull led the way with 19 points, while Haley Jones added a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds).

Not only would Stanford advance to the Final Four with a win, but the team could also get revenge for an early-season 61-56 loss to Texas — one of just three on their 31-3 resume.

“I think it adds an extra chip on the shoulder to go into the game,” Jones said. “The entire tournament, you have to take it game by game. You can look ahead, but you’ve got to play game by game, focus on whoever is next. Since it’s Texas, we now kind of get to dive fully into it, into that kind of revenge mode, chip-on-the-shoulder mode, just come out and try to throw that first punch tomorrow.”

Stanford entered the fourth quarter of that game up five points but got blitzed by Texas in the final quarter, 26-16.

“Honestly, I hesitate to say this, but I don’t think we could have played worse against them,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “We didn’t do the things we needed to do. We will have to play a lot better tomorrow to be successful.”

Texas bested Ohio State to advance to the Elite 8, getting 17 points from Joanne Allen-Taylor. Defense has been the name of the game for the Longhorns in the tourney, giving Texas a sturdy identity as they battle into March.

“This time of year we are who we are, right?” Schaefer said. “That’s what we’ve done all year long. Our kids love it. They’re bought into it. They know the importance of it. For us, to me, it’s the only way to build a program, to build a fan base, to do our game justice.

“To me that’s what makes women’s basketball fun to watch. It’s how I built our program at the school I was at before. It’s how we’re building it at Texas.”

The winner will move on to face the winner of NC State and Connecticut. The other teams remaining include South Carolina, Creighton, Louisville and Michigan.