Steelers vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The last two unbeaten teams in the AFC clash Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) head to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans (5-0).

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Titans online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Titans live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Titans live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Titans live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Steelers vs Titans live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Steelers vs Titans live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Titans live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Titans Preview

After initially being postponed due to a slew of positive coronavirus tests on Tennessee’s side, this game will finally happen, and it should be a doozy. The Titans are coming off a thrilling 42-36 overtime win over the Texans, while the Steelers just got done beating up on the Browns, winning 38-7 last week.

In what may be the most intense battle of the weekend, Derrick Henry will go up against the stout and stingy Steelers defense. The bruising Titans Pro Bowl rusher has 588 yards and six touchdowns (he’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry) so far this season, and he will face his toughest test yet — but so will this Steelers ‘D’. In fact, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin spoke at length this week about the “damage” Henry has been known to inflict on his opponents.

“It’s really astounding that a back his size is capable of going to the house just about every time he touches it. Over the course of the last 10 or 12 games, dating back to last year, this guy has a highlight reel of big runs unlike which I have never seen over that type of a time span,” Tomlin said, adding: “A lot is written and said about his size, his stiff arm, his power and those things, and all of those things are true. The damage that he does when he gets in open space, that he’s able to couple those attributes with sprinter’s speed, is just ridiculous.”

The Steelers are allowing just 66.2 yards a game on the ground, which is second in the NFL. Henry is the league’s leading rusher, and he is tops in rushing yards per game, averaging 117.6, so something will have to give in this one.

Perhaps quarterback play will be the determining factor. Ryan Tannehill has picked up right where he left off last year, starting off hot. He has completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,370 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has proven why he’s the ideal leader for this team.

On the other side, Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,178 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception, but he’s also on track to have the best completion percentage of his career. He’s completing 69.1 percent of his passes (his career completion percentage is 64.4) and he has shown no issues with an elbow he tore three tendons in last year.

Like Tannehill, Roethlisberger has a powerhouse in the backfield in James Conner, who has 369 yards and four touchdowns in four starts this season. He’ll be going up against a Titans defense that has allowed 137 yards per game to opposing teams on the ground this season, so Pittsburgh have to bring its ‘A’ game on defense if they want to remain the lone unbeaten team in the AFC.

This will be just the sixth time in NFL history that two unbeaten teams with five or more wins will play each other.