Super Bowl 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Super Bowl LVI has arrived and the biggest game of the year will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Super Bowl LVI online:

Super Bowl LVI Preview

The Bengals and Rams are set to square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday and there are storylines aplenty.

The Rams get to play in front of their home fans at SoFi Stadium and they are hoping it turns out better than their last trip to the Super Bowl. The team also appeared in the 2019 edition of the game but were stumped by the Patriots, falling 13-3 and managing just 260 yards of offense.

“I think it was a blessing to be in that game,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “Certainly, you don’t forget about it. You want to be able to do better. But I don’t think you press when you do get another opportunity to be in this moment and this stage again. I think you look at it as a blessing, you take some of those learning lessons, you apply them, and let’s go cut it loose and play to the best of our ability, and I’ll coach to the best of my ability with our coaches, as well.”

The most significant addition for the Rams this season was quarterback Matthew Stafford, who the team dealt for this offseason. The Rams sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff to the Lions to land Stafford.

“I just want to play in big games, you know?” Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham over the summer. “I want to have opportunities to make big-time plays in the fourth quarter against really good teams, in big moments, rather than a 1 o’clock game on a Sunday somewhere.”

Cris Collinsworth spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals and will be broadcasting the game as the color commentator next to Al Michaels on NBC. He’s excited to watch the Bengals compete for their first Super Bowl title and had plenty of praise for Browns rookie Ja’Marr Chase.

“Ja’Marr Chase, in my estimation, is already the best receiver that I’ve ever seen play with a Cincinnati Bengals uniform on, and I don’t say that lightly,” Collinsworth said during a conference call this week. “saac Curtis is a dear friend of mine, and Chad Ochocinco was phenomenal during his run here. But the number of times I’ve seen Ja’Marr Chase catch the football, five or ten yards down the field, and score a touchdown without anybody tackling him obviously, first of all, but usually nobody touching him, his catch-and-run skills have just been so much fun to watch this season.

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup.