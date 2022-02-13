How to Watch Super Bowl on Roku, Firestick & Other Streaming Devices

The epicenter of the sports world will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday night when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the Rams vs Bengals on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, PS5, Xbox Series X or other streaming device:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rams vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch the Super Bowl live on Peacock TV, but you’ll need to sign up for the “Premium” Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Rams vs Bengals live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Rams vs Bengals Preview

The Vince Lombardi trophy and a place cemented in history will be up for grabs Sunday night when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Rams will be playing on Super Bowl Sunday for the second time in the last four years and will be looking to take home their second title in franchise history. The Bengals will be suiting up for the big game for the first time since 1989 and are hoping to win their first world championship.

Here’s a look at the road to Los Angeles and the key storylines as the Rams and Bengals head into Sunday’s mega-matchup.

Los Angeles Rams (15-5, NFC West Champions)

The Rams will be the second team ever to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to do so when they dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Two out of the three Rams’ victories in this postseason have come at home, including the NFC Championship game victory over the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago. In that game, Los Angeles trailed by ten going to the fourth quarter but rallied to take the lead and held on for a 20-17 win, which booked their “trip” to the Super Bowl.

“You can’t write the story any better,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said following the come-from-behind win on Jan. 30. “I’m at a loss for words. I’m just having a blast playing ball with these guys and, shoot, we’ve got one more at the home stadium. Let’s get it done.”

Stafford was traded to the Rams in the offseason after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions. In his first season in Los Angeles, Stafford has shined, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. After over a decade of spinning his wheels in Detroit, Stafford removed the monkey from his back this season, picking up his first three postseason victories.

Stafford’s top target is the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The first-team All-Pro led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving TDs (16).

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams are loaded with talent including the likes of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller, and three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Cincinnati Bengals (13-7, AFC North Champions)

The Bengals’ rapid ascension from worst to first has been spellbinding. Just two years removed from having the worst record in the league with only two wins, the Bengals are conference champions set to play in the Super Bowl – the quickest about-face in the history of the NFL.

Leading Cincinnati’s high-powered offensive attack is second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. The 25-year-old gunslinger, who led LSU to the national title in 2020, is looking to become the first QB in history to win the Heisman Trophy, college football national championship, and the Super Bowl.

Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 TDs while completing a league-best 70.4% of his passes this season. He was named the 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year during Thursday night’s NFL Honors awards show for his comeback from a season-ending knee injury that he suffered last season.

Burrow’s top weapon on offense was also a part of the 2020 national championship run at LSU – rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 TDs during this year’s regular season and was recently named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Prior to the AFC Championship Game against the reigning two-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (a game the Bengals would win 27-24 in OT), Burrow spoke with the confidence of a player who has taken the league by storm with a unique swagger for a second-year QB.

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said. “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise and teams are going to have to pay attention to us. We’re, like I said, a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all.”

Burrow will look to solidify his place in Bengals’ history on Sunday by leading the team to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.