How to Watch TCU vs Colorado Football for Free

Colorado and TCU clash on Friday, September 2, in a key non-conference game for the two programs.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch TCU vs Colorado streaming live online:

TCU vs Colorado Preview

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes makes his debut against Colorado on Friday.

Dykes came over from SMU after the Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime coach Gary Patterson. Dykes will look to get TCU back to prominence. Colorado will look to get back to relevancy after struggling for decades.

“TCU is about winning championships,” Dykes said via NBC DFW. “I want to coach in this kind of environment where there has been that level of success and there’s that level of expectations as well.”

TCU has two quarterbacks with starting experience in Max Duggan and Chandler Morris, who filled in for Duggan in two games last season. Dykes will play both, and the coah anticipates redshirt freshman Sam Jackson.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Dykes said via The Associated Press. “Obviously, Max Duggan has a significant résumé. He has played a lot of snaps in the last three years here at TCU, has played very well. … Chandler is the same way. You look at some of the games he played in last year, he played exceptional. So they both have experience and they both have done it.”

Colorado didn’t name a quarterback prior to the game. J.T. Shrout returns from a knee injury, and Brendon Lewis has been in competition for playing time.

“[Whomever] takes care of the ball the best, whomever makes the proper reads and get us to the right plays,” Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell said via The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler. “So (it’s about) the management of the offense, the decision-making, knowing the offense, the accuracy and your throwing game. You know, those are those are kind of a tell-tale signs …it’s the whole enchilada.”

The Buffaloes have talent at wide receiver in Daniel Arias and R.J. Sneed. Arias caught 19 passes for 237 yards and touchdown last season. Sneed had 46 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffaloes tight end Brady Russell can also make plays. He 25 receptions for 307 yards last year.

On the ground, Colorado running back Alex Fontenot will need to step up with Jarek Broussard gone via the transfer portal. Fontenot rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Horned Frogs safety Mark Perry will compete against his old team. He transferred from Colorado after last season, where he had three interceptions.

Perry makes the TCU secondary only more dangerous. Fellow safety Millard Bradford had 52 tackles and an interception last year. Cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson posted two interceptions and 41 tackles last season.