Texans vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Thanksgiving Day Game Online

The Detroit Lions have a chance to get back on track after losses in three of their last four as they host the Houston Texans for a Thanksgiving showdown on Thursday.

Texans vs Lions Preview

The Lions suffered the worst loss of their season their last time out, falling to a shorthanded Carolina Panthers squad 20-0. The loss came without the Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey both out.

“I think again for us, we kind of just focus one week at a time and all that stuff,” Patricia said. “I’ve had a philosophy for a long time, I go to work every day to try to earn my job. I mean, that’s just what I do. That doesn’t matter if it’s coaching, doing engineering, I don’t care if I’m in school. So, look, I’m just going to go to work and work hard. We all know that. We know we’re in the NFL, and that’s what it is. We got to go do better.”

The loss was the Lions third in their last four games and they were unable to get any rushing game going without rookie D’Andre Swift. As a team the Lions had just 40 rushing yards, albeit much of that was because the Lions were playing from behind for the entire game.

“We just didn’t execute it,” quarterback Matt Stafford said. “They were going to play three-down, drop-eight coverages and fire zones until we got them out of it and we never did. So kudos to them for playing well and obviously we didn’t play well enough.”

The Texans came out with a clutch victory last week against the New England Patriots, 27-20. Quarterback Deshaun Watson led the way, completing 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 36 yards on six carries. Watson won the Offensive Player of the Week in the AFC.

“I would say the thing about this guy that is amazing is how competitive he is all the way through the game,” Patricia said. “It doesn’t matter the situation, this guy always has that mentality that he’s going to make a play to win, and a lot of times, he does.”

The Texans are 3-point favorites for the matchup, with the total set at 51 points. Houston are 3-8 straight up in their last 11 games.. Detroit are 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 games.