How to Watch The Astronauts TV Show Online for Free

Nickelodeon is about to debut its first production from Ron Howard’s Imagine Kids+Family Division when The Astronauts premieres Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Astronauts’ Preview

The Astronauts 👩‍🚀 Official Trailer | Premieres Friday November 13th at 7/6c on NickelodeonNickelodeon enters orbit for an epic hour-long premiere event of The Astronauts, the network’s first co-production with Imagine Kids+Family. The brand-new live-action series follows a group of kids who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space. The Astronauts is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer… 2020-10-09T19:45:03Z

Nickelodeon enters orbit for an epic hour-long premiere event of The Astronauts, the network’s first co-production with Imagine Kids+Family. The brand-new live-action series follows a group of kids who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space. The Astronauts is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber. The first two episodes of The Astronauts premiere back-to-back on Friday, November 13, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

In the hour-long premiere of The The Astronauts, the spacecraft Odyssey II is set to launch on a mission to retrieve a foreign object that could potentially save mankind. The plan quickly goes awry when five untrained kids use their parents’ security clearances to sneak onto the empty ship. Soon after they board, the onboard AI system triggers the launch sequence. Unable to stop the ship from blasting off, the kids must assume their new role as astronauts and brave harrowing tasks, as their parents rush to find a way to take control of the situation.

The group traveling together through space includes Samantha “Samy” Sawyer-Wei, played by Miya Cech; Elliot Combs, played by Bryce Gheisar; Martin Taylor, played by Keith L. Williams; Doria Taylor, played by Kayden Grace Swan; and Will Rivers, played by Ben Daon. Matilda, the ship’s onboard AI system, is voiced by Paige Howard.

The Astronauts 👩‍🚀 Behind the Scenes + First Look! | NickelodeonGet the first look at Nickelodeon's new action-adventure series The Astronauts with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage with the cast on set! Premieres Friday, November 13th at 7/6c on Nickelodeon! The spaceship Odyssey II is set to launch to investigate a mysterious asteroid passing by Earth. When group of kids use their parent’s security clearance to sneak… 2020-11-07T15:00:09Z

The premiere episodes of The Astronauts are directed by DGA Award nominee Dean Israelite, who also serves as executive producer. The series is also directed by Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek fame and Marcus Stokes. Will Davis served as creative executive for Imagine Kids+Family.

Production of The Astronauts for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live Action Scripted Content; and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

The Astronauts is the first production to hail from Imagine Kids+Family. Imagine has a rich history telling stories rooted in space adventure, including the multiple Academy Award-winning film Apollo 13 (celebrating its 25th anniversary this year), the hybrid docuseries Mars for NatGeo, and the Emmy Award-winning series From The Earth To The Moon for HBO.