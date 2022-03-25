UCLA vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Two of college basketball’s blue blood programs hook up on Friday with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line, when the fourth-seeded UCLA Bruins take on the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania.

UCLA vs UNC Preview

The UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels face-off only for the third time in an NCAA Tournament contest when the two blue-bloods meet in an East Regional Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night in Philadelphia.

The two programs have combined for 17 national championships and 39 Final Fours. The Tar Heels have 52 NCAA Tournament appearances and the Bruins have 51.

UCLA is looking to get back to the Final Four after they lost to Gonzaga in heartbreaking fashion last year in the national semifinal on a buzzer-beating three-point shot in overtime.

Hubert Davis has led North Carolina to the Sweet 16 in his first year as head coach. The Tar Heels fell in the first round of last year’s tournament in Roy William’s last season.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Friday’s third round matchup:

No. 4 UCLA Bruins (27-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

UCLA got past Akron and Saint Mary’s en route to their fifth Sweet 16 in the past nine seasons.

The Bruins are a veteran team that return most of their key players from last year’s Final Four run, including juniors Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Juzang leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, and Jaquez Jr. averages 14.0 points.

“I think our experience, having been through the tournament last year, is a factor,” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. “We’re just focused on North Carolina. We know we have to beat – these guys know they have to beat Carolina or we’re going home, it’s all over.”

UCLA took down Saint Mary’s, 72-56, in the second round last Saturday. Jaquez Jr. left the game with a sprained ankle after scoring 15 points. The junior guard/forward practiced on Thursday and is expected to play against UNC.

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9, 15-5 ACC)

North Carolina took down the defending national champion Baylor Bears, 93-86, in overtime in the second round. The Tar Heels gave up a 25-point second-half lead before holding on for the win in the extra period.

Leading the way for North Carolina this season has been junior forward Armando Bacot, who is averaging 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Bacot scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win over Baylor.

“[He is] standing there at [6-foot-9] and he can catch it and let it fly in a half a second,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said about Bacot at Thursday’s press conference. “Anybody can space the floor, but you’re not going to stretch my defense; he stretches your defense. That’s the problem, which now you’ve got Bacot rolling, you’ve got RJ [Davis] and Caleb Love driving.”

Sophomore guard RJ Davis scored a career-best 30 points in the second-round upset.

“All year we’ve just been hearing different things about us, how we’re a soft team, how we don’t like to fight,” said Bacot following the win over the reigning national champions last Saturday. “Today, I think we really showed that we can fight. To persevere in a moment like that and just come together, I’m just so proud of everyone.”