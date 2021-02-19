How to Watch USA vs Bahamas AmeriCup Basketball

The United States will take on the Bahamas in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch USA vs Bahamas live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of every AmeriCup game, as well as live college basketball, UFC, international soccer, Australian Open tennis, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the USA vs Bahamas live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

USA vs Bahamas AmeriCup Qualifying Preview

Every two years, national teams located in the Western Hemisphere continents face off in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament, which serves primarily as a qualifier for both the Olympic Games and the FIBA World Cup in 2023. The teams are placed into four groups, with the U.S. and Bahamas both falling into Group D.

This year, the lineup for the United States features two former NBA All-Stars in Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas, and former NBA journeyman Brandon Bass will replace Ivy League player of the year Paul Atkinson, who was unable to compete due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Joe Prunty will have the reins this time around, and he’s excited about the talented mix of veterans and up-and-comers he’ll be working with. “Joe and Isaiah have the most NBA experience, but there are several players with valuable professional experience to prepare them for this competition, including on the international level,” Prunty told NBC Sports. “It will be exciting to watch them come together as a team to represent the USA.”

Prunty also added that he’s been focusing on the bigger picture with the team heading into the game against the Bahamas.

“People will ask, ’Oh, is this a great resume builder? No. This is Team USA,” Prunty said. “The level of respect for not only representing your country but with what’s gone on with Team USA through the history of international competition, it means a lot to be a part of that.”

The United States last played the Bahamas in November of 2020, when they cruised to a 99-59 victory. Thus, the United States is already guaranteed a top-three spot and AmeriCup berth heading into its matchup against the Bahamas. Team USA has also already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which are currently scheduled for this July.

Per EuroHoops, here’s the expected roster for the United States team in the AmeriCup:

Joe Johnson (Free Agent/Arkansas), Isaiah Thomas (Free Agent/Washington), Brandon Bass (Celtics, Clippers), Cat Barber (Free Agent/North Carolina State), Josh Boone (Free Agent/Connecticut), Chris Daniels (Free Agent/ Texas A&M Univ.–Corpus Christi), Will Davis II (Free Agent/UC Irvine), KJ Feagin (Free Agent/San Diego State), Treveon Graham (Free Agent/VCU), Ra’Shad James (Orasi Ravenna, Italy/Northwood), Dakota Mathias (Free Agent/Purdue), James Nunnally (Free Agent/UC Santa Barbara), Jordan Sibert (Free Agent/Dayton) and Tre’Shawn Thurman (Free Agent/Nevada).