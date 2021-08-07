How to Watch USA vs Brazil Olympics Volleyball Final Live Online

The United States (6-1) and Brazil (7-0) will square off for gold in women’s indoor volleyball at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

In the US, the match (start time: late Saturday night at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of the match via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs Brazil women’s volleyball online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

USA vs Brazil Women’s Volleyball Preview

The United States defeated Serbia, 25-19 25-15 25-23, to advance to the gold medal game. The Americans will be without Jordan Thompson, who leads the team in scoring. Thompson has been dealing with an ankle injury, and while the team has been rolling, her absence has certainly been felt.

Andrea Drews scoring 17 points, leading the way for the United States against Serbia, and captain Jordan Larson was close behind, adding 15.

“We are lucky that we have lots of people who can take over the match. Anybody can be top scorer and I think that’s what makes us very dangerous,” Larson said.

“It’s our whole pursuit,” Drews said about winning Olympic gold. “We’ve been committed to the four-year — and in this case five-year — process. All eyes on gold. That goal has influenced every decision we’ve made. Every point scored has been a deposit toward that goal.”

The U.S. will be facing a tough Brazil squad that has yet to lose a match in the Games. Most recently, they beat Russia to advance to the quarterfinals before defeating South Korea, 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) in the semifinals. Fernanda Rodrigues led the way for Brazil, scoring 17 points.

The United States won silver in 2008 at Beijing Games and again at the 2012 London Games, and it came home with bronze in Rio in 2016. Brazil took home the gold in 2008 and 2012, but haven’t won a medal since. Both are looking for more hardware here.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams:

United States Roster: Micha Hancock (S, 5-11, Edmond, Okla., Penn State Univ.), Jordyn Poulter (S, 6-2, Aurora, Colo., Univ. of Illinois), Justine Wong Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska), Jordan Larson (OH, 6-2, Hooper, Neb., Univ. of Nebraska), Annie Drews (OPP, 6-4, Elkhart, Ind., Purdue Univ.), Jordan Thompson (OPP, 6-4, Edina, Minn., Univ. of Cincinnati), Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (OH, 6-3, Champaign, Ill., Univ. of Illinois), Kim Hill (OH, 6-4, Portland, Ore., Pepperdine, Univ.), Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson (M, 6-3, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Stanford Univ.), Haleigh Washington (M, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colo., Penn State Univ.), Kelsey Robinson (OH, 6-2, Manhattan Beach, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska), Chiaka Ogbogu (M, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, Univ. of Texas)

Brazil Roster: Fernanda Rodrigues (OH), Carol Gattaz (MB), Rosamaria Montibeller (OP), Macris Carneiro (S), Roberta Ratzke (S), Gabriela Guimarães (OS), Tandara Caixeta (OP), Natália Pereira (OS), Ana Carolina da Silva (MB), Fernanda Garay (OS), Ana Cristina de Souza (OS), Camila Brait (L), Ana Beatriz Corrêa (MB)