How to Watch USA vs Israel Olympics Baseball

Baseball is back at the Olympic Games, as the United States squares off against Israel in its first game of Group B play at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

In the United States, the game (start time: Friday at 6 a.m. ET) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch USA vs Israel baseball live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs Israel online:

USA vs Israel Preview

The United States last won a medal in 2008, when it won bronze in Beijing. Now, with an eclectic mix of players, the Americans are looking to win their second gold medal since their first and only, won back in 2000. Team USA’s roster is primarily composed of former MLB players with hopes of potentially re-entering the league, along with several top younger prospects looking for an opportunity to showcase their skills.

“The chance to be an Olympian is probably once in a lifetime,” 22-year-old pitcher Shane Baz said. “The biggest honor I can do on a baseball field honestly is to be putting on red, white, and blue and trying to go win a gold medal for your country.”

Team USA will be led by former Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who retired in 2018, but decided to un-retire for the sole purpose of coaching Team USA.

“First and foremost, representing our country is something that really hits home to me, and I’m excited to put on that USA jersey,” Scioscia said earlier this month. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent all of the United States.”

Winner of the Asia-Europe qualifier, Israel is not expected to go far in the Games, and the team’s status as one of the bigger underdogs in the tournament is something the squad is well aware of.

“We’ve been compared to the Jamaican bobsled team,” Team Israel’s head coach Eric Holtz said. “I love it. Because two years ago, nobody took us seriously. And all we did was go 17-4 in European qualifying tournaments. I hope that never changes. Let them pay more attention to the big-name teams, the big-country teams. Let them not worry about us. And we’ll just show up and play.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

United States Roster:

Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays), Anthony Carter, Brandon Dickson (Cardinals), Anthony Gose (Cleveland), Edwin Jackson, Scott Kazmir (Giants), Nick Martinez, Scott McGough, David Robertson, Joe Ryan (Rays), Ryder Ryan (Rangers), Simeon Woods-Richardson (Blue Jays)

Catchers: Tim Federowicz, Mark Kolozsvary, (Reds)

Infielders: Nick Allen (Athletics), Eddy Alvarez (Marlins), Triston Casas (Red Sox), Todd Frazier, Jamie Westbrook (Brewers)

Outfielders: Tyler Austin, Eric Filia, Patrick Kivlehan (Padres), Jack Lopez (Red Sox), Bubba Starling (Royals)

Israel Roster: